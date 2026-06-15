Bonnie Tyler No Longer in Coma, But 'Remains Very Unwell' as Summer Tour Canceled

Bonnie Tyler is no longer in a coma, her family said in a new statement, but her summer tour dates have been canceled after she underwent surgery.

is no longer in a coma, but her summer tour has been canceled as she continues what’s expected to be ashared Monday, June 15, Tyler’s family said she was still in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Portugal and “remains very unwell.

” While Tyler’s condition “is improving,” the family continued, “it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time. ” To that end, Tyler’s family announced that all of her shows through August had been either canceled or postponed until next year “where possible. ” But the family did say they were “hopeful” that the vocalist would be able to return to the stage this fall.

Jaimoe Is the Last Original Allman Brothers Member. He Saw It Coming“We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead,” the statement read.

“We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes. ”was set to launch a European tour in late May to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her recording career. If Tyler continues to recover as hoped for, she could return to the stage Oct. 23 in Bucharest, Romania. Tim Allen Says 'Home Improvement' Reboot Is 'Stuck' Because of On-Screen Sons' 'Personality Problems' in Real Life: 'They've Got Their Own Issues'





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