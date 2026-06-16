Bonnie Tyler Emerges from Coma After Emergency Surgery, Remains in Intensive Care

Singer Bonnie Tyler has been brought out of an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. While her condition is slowly improving, the 75-year-old remains very unwell in intensive care, leading to the cancellation or postponement of her summer tour dates.

Bonnie Tyler , the iconic Welsh singer best known for her 1983 power ballad "Total Eclipse of the Heart," has emerged from an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.

The 75-year-old artist remains in intensive care and is still considered very unwell, though her condition is described as slowly improving. Tyler was rushed to a hospital in Faro in May after the necessary surgery, during which doctors placed her in an induced coma to aid her recovery. A statement from her team confirmed she is no longer in a coma but faces a lengthy rehabilitation process. Doctors remain optimistic about her eventual recovery.

As a direct result of her ongoing health challenges, all of Tyler's planned summer tour dates have been either postponed or cancelled. There remains a tentative hope that some autumn performances might still be possible, contingent on her health improving sufficiently. Her team issued an apology to fans and promoter partners for the disappointment and asked for understanding, expressing hope to resume touring the following year.

They also thanked fans worldwide for their outpouring of support, noting that Tyler is aware of the messages and is grateful for the well-wishes. Born Gaynor Hopkins in Neath, Wales, Tyler rose to international fame in the late 1970s and 1980s.

After her initial breakthrough with "Lost in France" in 1977, she achieved global superstardom with "Total Eclipse of the Heart," a song that topped charts on both sides of the Atlantic and became one of the defining power ballads of its era. The track's enduring popularity is evidenced by its surpassing one billion streams on Spotify more than four decades after its release.

Throughout her career, Tyler earned multiple Grammy nominations and represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013. In 2023, she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of her services to music





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Bonnie Tyler Health Update Induced Coma Emergency Surgery Intensive Care Total Eclipse Of The Heart Tour Cancellation Music Legend

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