Bonnie Tyler Cancels Summer Tour After Waking from Coma Following Emergency Surgery

Bonnie Tyler has canceled all remaining summer tour dates as she remains seriously ill in intensive care after waking from a coma. The 75-year-old singer was placed in an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. Her family confirmed the cancellations, stating her condition is slowly improving but she will not be able to tour until at least autumn, with hopes for shows in 2027.

Bonnie Tyler has been forced to cancel all of her summer tour dates as she remains 'seriously ill' after waking up from a coma. The singer-songwriter, 75, was put into a temporary state of deep unconsciousness last month to help her recovery from emergency intestinal surgery, which she underwent at a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal.

In a new statement, her family reassured fans that while she remains in intensive care, 'her condition is improving slowly,' but she will not be heading back on tour. They shared: 'Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.

'As such we are sorry to tell everyone that we will be cancelling, or postponing until next year, where possible, all of our remaining shows this summer. 'This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present, we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead.

' Bonnie Tyler has been forced to cancel all of her remaining tour dates this summer as she remains 'seriously ill' after waking up from a coma Her family apologised to everyone 'for the disappointment' of the cancellation, but noted they hope the Total Eclipse of the Heart hitmaker will be able to hit the road in 2027. They continued: 'We apologise to all of Bonnie's fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances.

We hope to see you next year instead.

'We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes. ' Bonnie's family also promised to keep her fans up to date with her condition.

They added: 'Bonnie's family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share.

' Bonnie previously insisted that she had no plans to retire. She told The Sunday Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine: 'I started singing when I was 17 and I never thought I'd still be doing it at this age. I've slowed down a little bit, but I know now that I will never retire.

'Even though I was so lucky because I was in Portugal when the first lockdown was announced, by the end of it, I'd had enough. I was going crazy. I needed to get back out there on the road!

' The iconic Welsh singer became famous for her signature husky voice and massive 1980s pop-rock power ballads In May, Bonnie's management said that the star was seriously ill in hospital but was stable. They said: 'As of this morning , Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery.

'Bonnie’s family are very disappointed at the many lurid and untrue rumours now circulating in the media and would like to make it clear that 'Liberto Mealha' does not represent them in any way whatsoever and is not in contact with them regarding Bonnie. 'When there is any further news of Bonnie’s condition then we will issue another statement but ask that the media cease to speculate or publish wild rumours, which simply serve to upset her family, friends, and many fans, and ask again for privacy and decency at this difficult time.

' Liberto Mealha, Bonnie's long-term friend, also told The Mirror that the singer's friends were praying for better news. Bonnie remained in an induced coma after going into cardiac arrest following life-saving surgery in Portugal. The Welsh star, who owns a property on the Algarve had been treated for emergency bowel surgery and a perforated intestine. Liberto had said: 'I could not see her because she's in intensive care but we are praying for better news.

The doctors are positive with the situation, but so far it's not that good.

' It's understood that Bonnie went into cardiac arrest after doctors attempted to bring her out of the precautionary coma last week. A spokesperson for the singer confirmed at the time: 'Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please.

'We will issue a further statement when we are able to. ' Mealha first met The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer when he opened a well-known Albufeira nightclub in the 1980s, close to her holiday home.

It was previously reported that Bonnie had started feeling unwell around a month ago in April, had been bedridden for two days at her Algarve home before her worried husband Robert Sullivan took her to the private hospital she was seen at before being transferred to Faro. The singer, who has had multiple hits in her long career and competed at the Eurovision Song Contest representing the UK in 2013, is believed to have been rushed to hospital on April 30.

A day earlier, when her health woes first emerged, the spokesman had said: 'We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.

'The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. 'We know that all of her family, friends and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery. ' She was said to have been 'stable' in an intermediate care unit at Faro Hospital before an apparent worsening of her health led to her being transferred to intensive care.

Sources said she had been maintaining her professional activity in the run-up to being taken to hospital, despite complaining of persistent pain for several weeks. Her representatives have not yet commented on reports that she had to be resuscitated. Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops pumping blood, causing it to stop beating and disrupting oxygen flow to the body and brain. It causes instant unconsciousness and collapse.

Immediate action involving starting CPR and using a defibrillator where available is essential to prevent death. A ruptured appendix is a severe medical emergency requiring immediate surgical intervention and antibiotics to prevent fatal infections. When an infected appendix ruptures, it creates a hole and causes fecal matter and bacteria to leak into the abdominal cavity.

Mealha, whose daughter is Tyler's goddaughter, said last week the singer's husband was spending his days by her hospital bedside and only leaving to sleep at home at night time. He added: 'He's very grateful to the doctors and nurses at the Faro hospital and believes that if Bonnie had stayed in the United Kingdom she would no longer be here. '





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