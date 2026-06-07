Bonnie Blue's Controversial Pregnancy Plans: Golden Shower, Baby Name Auction and 400-Man Event Spark Outrage and Concern

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, has detailed explicit plans for her pregnancy including a "golden shower" baby shower and an auction for her baby's name following an event with 400 men. Her statements, made to Us Weekly, have drawn widespread condemnation and raised alarms about health risks and the welfare of the unborn child. Experts warn of the dangers of such public, unprotected sexual activity and the psychological impact of commodifying a pregnancy.

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue , whose real name is Tia Billinger , has announced unconventional plans for her pregnancy and a controversial event involving 400 men.

In a series of statements exclusively reported by Us Weekly, Blue described a so-called "golden shower" baby shower, where fans would be allowed to urinate on her, and revealed intentions to auction off her unborn child's name. These provocations are framed within her ongoing narrative that blends pregnancy with explicit adult content, a combination she herself has characterized as "disgusting" yet attention-grabbing.

She has also previously addressed online skepticism about the legitimacy of her pregnancy, dismissing doubters by suggesting that controversy drives engagement. Blue's public persona includes stylized social media posts, such as one where she posed in white with individuals wearing blue balaclavas. She has hinted at future projects that she believes will be "disgusting" but self-aware, further cementing her strategy of provocation.

The reported events raise significant questions about health, legality, and ethics, particularly regarding the potential for sexually transmitted infections from unprotected group sex and the psychological impact of commodifying a pregnancy and a child. Medical professionals and mental health experts warn of serious physical and emotional risks associated with such public, unprotected sexual activity and the long-term effects on a child born from such a highly publicized arrangement.

The situation underscores the extremes of influencer and adult content creator culture, where shock value and monetization often collide with societal norms and personal well-being





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