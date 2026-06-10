Bonnaroo 2026: Full Lineup, Streaming Options and How to Watch the Festival

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival takes place June 11-14, 2026, in Manchester, Tennessee, featuring over 100 artists. Learn how to stream the event for free via the Hulu and Disney+ bundle and see the complete artist schedule.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, one of the largest annual gatherings of recording artists, returns to Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, from Thursday, June 11, to Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Over four days, more than 100 artists will perform across 10 stages, offering a diverse lineup spanning multiple genres. Headliners and notable acts include Ariana Grande, Four Tet, Vince Staples, Spiritual Cramp, Mt.

Joy, Major Lazer, Jessie Murph, Yungblud, Geese, Cloonee, Lil Jon, Blood Orange, Wet Leg, Hot Mulligan, The Dare, Wolfmother, The Neighbourhood, Alabama Shakes, Chase & Status, Sara Landry, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist, Amyl and the Sniffers, Sub Focus, Gorgon City, Flipturn, Passion Pit, and many others. For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be available to stream at home.

A cost-effective way to access the livestream is through the Hulu and Disney+ bundle, which provides both services for the price of one. New and returning customers can use a 30-day free trial to watch Bonnaroo without additional cost. Subscribers gain access to extensive libraries of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Hulu Originals, with perks like streaming on multiple devices and 4K Ultra HD quality.

This bundle saves users approximately 58% compared to purchasing each service separately. While individual streaming plans and promotions may vary, the combined offer remains a practical solution for comprehensive entertainment, including the festival broadcast. After the promotional trial period, standard subscription fees apply. Whether you plan to travel to Tennessee or tune in remotely, Bonnaroo 2026 promises a rich musical and cultural experience with its expansive artist roster and multi‑stage setup





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