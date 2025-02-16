Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 Garners Strong Rotten Tomatoes Score, Signaling a Promising Return

Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a solid 84% approval rating from critics, indicating a strong start for the film. The sci-fi black comedy, adapted from Edward Ashton's novel, follows Mickey Barnes, an 'expendable' worker who regenerates after each death while on a dangerous mission to colonize an icy planet. While not reaching the heights of Parasite's near-perfect score, Mickey 17's debut performance suggests that Bong Joon-ho continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of filmmaking.

Bong Joon-ho's latest film, Mickey 17 , has made its debut on Rotten Tomatoes with a promising score, signaling a strong comeback for the Academy Award-winning director. Based on Edward Ashton 's novel of the same name, the film presents a high-concept sci-fi adventure. Robert Pattinson stars as Mickey Barnes, an 'expendable' worker tasked with colonizing an icy planet called Niflheim.

Mickey possesses the unique ability to regenerate a new body after each death, allowing him to repeatedly take on perilous missions. While Mickey 17 hasn't quite reached the near-perfect 99% score of Bong's previous masterpiece, Parasite, it's off to a solid start with critics. With just a few weeks left until the wide release, Rotten Tomatoes has calculated the debut score, currently standing at a respectable 84% approval rating based on 25 reviews. Although this score falls short of Bong's previous success, it's still a positive indication for the film's reception.This marks Bong Joon-ho's return to the screen after a six-year hiatus, during which time he's become renowned for consistently delivering critically acclaimed works. Interestingly, none of his previous films have seen an audience score surpass that of the critics, with some even registering a significant gap of over 22 points. Despite the potential for a divergence in audience and critic sentiment, Mickey 17's strong critical reception, coupled with its intriguing premise, stunning visuals, and Pattinson's captivating performance, suggests it will resonate with both sci-fi enthusiasts and fans of Bong Joon-ho's and Robert Pattinson's work. As the film's March 7 release date approaches, it will be fascinating to see if the audience aligns with the critics' positive response.





