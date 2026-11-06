Bonfire Night Chaos: Police Arrests and Fires Mark Scotland and England Events

Disorder marred Bonfire Night celebrations as police in Scotland and England made numerous arrests amid fires and attacks on emergency crews targeting key figures.

Bonfire Night descended into chaos across parts of the United Kingdom on Thursday, November 5, as fireworks were aimed at police officers and at least 12 individuals were arrested for disorderly conduct. The evening saw significant unrest in Glasgow, where a police car was set alight and a paramedic was injured while attempting to treat a casualty, sparking further attacks on emergency responders.

Disorder at Lewes Bonfire Event in East Sussex

In East Sussex, the annual Lewes Bonfire event drew approximately 20,000 attendees but was marked by 11 arrests for offenses including assault, drunk and disorderly behavior, possession of an offensive weapon, and criminal damage. The parade featured effigies targeting Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, and South East Water, reflecting local political and economic tensions among the revelers.

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Emergency Services Targeted in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Officers in the Scottish capital faced hostility as groups of young people launched fireworks at ambulance crews and police officers who were trying to reach an injured man. In one incident, a Police Scotland van was set on fire on Greenside Street as officers attempted to manage the situation, while separate bins were set ablaze in the south of Edinburgh, requiring intervention from fire crews to extinguish the flames.

Massive Police Mobilization and Leadership Directives

Police Scotland executed its largest operational mobilization since Donald Trump's visit last year, deploying officers from Avon and Somerset, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, and South Wales to reinforce local ranks. Chief Superintendent David Robertson of Police Scotland instructed officers to be proactive, decisive, and disciplined, emphasizing that while the vast majority of citizens were enjoying the night peacefully, forces must effectively protect communities from those with disruptive intentions.

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Medical Response and Immediate Consequences

As of 1 am, paramedics had treated 52 people for injuries sustained during the events, with four individuals taken to hospitals for further care. The Sussex Police clean-up operation began in the early hours following the Lewes parade, while Scottish Fire and Rescue Service teams worked to put out a grass fire near homes and a separate bonfire in Edinburgh, ensuring public safety amidst the ongoing inquiries to trace those involved in the disorder.

Official Confidence in Mutual Aid Arrangements

Community safety minister Kirsten Oswald stated that police forces calling in help from other parts of the country under mutual aid arrangements is a reasonably regular occurrence, ensuring adequate provisions for the evening. Police Scotland chief constable Jo Farrell expressed absolute confidence in the deployed officers, noting that some 1,700 officers from across the UK were available to tackle any potential Bonfire Night disorder and ensure everyone gets home safely.