‘Boner Bears’ chocolate recalled for containing Viagra drug

According to the FDA, products containing undisclosed sildenafil can pose health risks to consumers.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of sildenafil in a batch of not-so-subtly branded Boner Bears Sex Chocolate . Sildenafil is the active ingredient in the prescription drug Viagra , commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction .

Boner Bears and other such enhancement products are typically sold online or in adult stores with the promise of improving libido and sexual prowess. The manufacturer of Boner Bears, JXK Enterprises, voluntarily recalled Lot #BB21125, which consists of 22-gram individually wrapped chocolate bars with an expiration date of February 2026. No other lots or products are included in the recall. , a website that specializes in pleasure-enhancement, cannabinoid and mushroom products.

Specifically, sildenafil can adversely interact with nitrates found in certain prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels. Graphicroyalty – stock.adobe.com The agency notes that individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or heart disease are at increased risk. Consumers who purchased the product are urged to stop using it immediately and contact JXK Enterprises for a refund.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s Medwatch Adverse Event Reporting program eitherThis is not the first time the Boner Bears brand has raised its mast, only to be deflated by the FDA.after the FDA discovered that the product contained undeclared sildenafil. While sildenafil has the potential to be dangerous to some, research suggests the drug could be a boon for others. Previous research has also found that taking erectile dysfunction medications could





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