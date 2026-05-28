Bone-chilling preview released for Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated UFO movie 'Disclosure Day'

Steven Spielberg's upcoming UFO film 'Disclosure Day' drops its final trailer, generating massive buzz ahead of its June 2026 theatrical release.

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': Pope Leo warns mankind faces the risk of being misled by AISean Hannity and Mark Levin reflect on a moment they shared with Rush LimbaughFormer U.S. Army counterintelligence official and UAP whistleblower Luis Elizondo discusses the Pentagon’s release of UFO files and the national security implications on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime. ’Plot: If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to eight billion people.

We are coming close to … Disclosure Day. Steven Spielberg attends the AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony honoring Francis Ford Coppola at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. , on April 26, 2025. There has been significant buzz surrounding"Disclosure Day" with Emily Blunt leading the way, and it's not hard to understand why.

Steven Spielberg has a storied history when it comes to producing stories about UFOs and aliens. We are talking about the man who created"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

"Now, he's bringing moviegoers his latest story in the genre, and this one has a very ominous and different vibe. The final preview for the film was released on Wednesday, and it's very intense. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts atTo tell you how much hype there is for"Disclosure Day," the trailer above has more than 4.3 million views in under 24 hours on YouTube. That's an outrageous amount of attention for a film.

That's the effect of Steven Spielberg returning to the well with UFO/alien content. There might not be a person on the planet who does the genre better. Throw in Emily Blunt as the leading star, and all signs point to the film being a monster hit. Emily Blunt attends Women In Cinema during the Red Sea International Film Festival at Jeddah Yacht Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 6, 2024.





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New Details Revealed About Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Movie Disclosure DayEmily Blunt shares insights into her character Margaret, a meteorologist who gains unexplained abilities and finds herself at the center of a global conspiracy, in the upcoming film Disclosure Day directed by Steven Spielberg.

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Exclusive First Look at Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day'Steven Spielberg returns to sci-fi with the upcoming film Disclosure Day. A new exclusive still reveals Emily Blunt and Wyatt Russell in a story about a worldwide alien conspiracy coming to light, featuring a whistleblower and a meteorologist who begins speaking in an unknown tongue on live TV.

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Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' Reveals Its Alien Creatures in Final TrailerSteven Spielberg's upcoming sci-fi film, 'Disclosure Day', has unveiled its alien creatures in the final trailer, building anticipation for the summer release. The trailer offers a deeper look into the story and the connection between the main characters, played by Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor. Despite the fantastical premise, the film's writer has clarified that it is not an official announcement of real aliens. The film features an impressive cast and is produced by Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment.

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The First Reactions to Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' Are HereA new trailer for the film, starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, is also here. The film releases June 12.

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