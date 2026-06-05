Bondi invoked privilege, declined to answer questions about Trump and Epstein files

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi said then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche handled the release of the DOJ's Epstein files.

Bondi said Todd Blanche handled the release of the DOJ's Epstein files. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi declined to answer questions about President Donald Trump's role in the Justice Department's release of files related to convicted sex offenderBondi declined to answer if Trump directed her or any DOJ officials to take actions related to the files -- though she acknowledged that he ordered an investigation into prominent Democrats -- and refused to addressthat she informed Trump that his name appeared multiple times in the files in May, before Congress passed a law requiring their release last November.

"I won't discuss any conversations that I had or did not have with the president of the United States," Bondi said, according to a transcript of her May 29 testimony, released by the committee on Thursday. Attorney General Pam Bondi faces questions in the House Judiciary Committee over the Justice Department's handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, Feb. 11, 2026. During the roughly 4-hour interview, Bondi was accompanied by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who rebuffed similar questions.

"You're not going to get answers on those issues," said Dhillon, who said she was present in the interview to "represent the interests of the DOJ. "Bondi generally defended the DOJ's handling of the files -- saying she was "proud of the Department's record and commitment to transparency" -- while distancing herself from the day-to-day management of the release of the files.

Bondi said then-deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche "was leading the Epstein matter and the release of everything from the beginning," according to the transcript.to nominate him to the post permanently. , Bondi said that Blanche oversaw recruiting the attorneys who reviewed the files for release and approved the process for redactions.

She also said she was not involved in the drafting and release of a joint FBI-DOJ memo last July that said the review of files "revealed no incriminating 'client list'" and that the DOJ believed "no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.

" Bondi told lawmakers: "I did not have a role in issuing this statement. I believe this was done by Deputy Attorney General Blanche in conjunction with the FBI, I believe.

" After Rep. Robert Garcia told reporters outside the room where the interview was taking place that Bondi was "blaming" Blanche for the controversial handling of the Epstein files, she defended her former deputy and said he "did an excellent job" managing the release of files.

"Todd Blanche is one of the most highly ethical individuals I know, and I think he is making an incredible Acting Attorney General. And he managed this investigation -- and it was a Herculean task -- with very little error," she said. Bondi acknowledged that the DOJ improperly released some documents that included the names and identifying information of victims, though she argued that her office quickly attempted to address the errors.

"I had grave concerns about victims' names being released because of the volume of documents in the timeframe in which those documents had to be released, and I believe most people in my office shared those same concerns," she said, according to the transcript. "I recall when a victim's name -- everyone was upset when the victim's name got released inadvertently. "She also defended the DOJ's withholding of some documents related to accusations concerning Trump, which he has repeatedly denied.

Bondi said those documents were mistakenly identified as duplicative. Asked about other allegations against Trump -- which the DOJ previously described as "sensationalist" and "untrue" -- she added that the DOJ likely did not investigate those allegations because they pre-dated the Trump administration.

"I don't believe they were investigated by any Department of Justice, and that might be a question for the Biden administration because, if I recall, it all was just before the 2020 election, the salacious allegations," she said. Bondi also deferred questions about any potential ongoing investigations related to Epstein to current DOJ leadership, declining to answer if any of the high-profile names included in the Epstein files were subject to investigations.

Blanche earlier this year said the DOJ was not investigating Epstein or his associates. Specifically asked about allegations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bondi said: "I am not sure if he's subject of a pending investigation. I'm not sure who is or who is not subject of an investigation.

"Bondi addresses early blunders related to Epstein files While the interview offered few new details about Epstein's crimes and the DOJ's investigations, Bondi did provide some context for the DOJ's handling of the files last year. Asked about her statement to Fox News that Epstein's client list was on her desk for review, Bondi said those comments were misconstrued and that she was referring to a broader set of files, including documents related to President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. "I meant the files to review.

I had not reviewed them at that time, and I made that clear," she said, according to the transcript. Asked about the White House's decision to give hard copies of the "first phase" of the Epstein files to a group of conservative influencers, Bondi downplayed the move, which was mocked online after it became clear that nearly all the files were already public.

"We were seeing them that day; they were in the White House, and we handed them the binders. And then it was released to the general public as well.

"Bondi also addressed the DOJ's controversial decision to interview Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. She told lawmakers that Blanche believed the DOJ should have made more of an effort to speak with her in case she had evidence of possible co-conspirators.

"I don't want to speculate, but I believe Deputy Attorney General Blanche, at that time, reached out to them because there was someone, still living in prison, who had potential information about other co-conspirators and crimes," she said. She denied that Maxwell was transferred to a cushier prison after the interview to reward her, suggesting she may have been moved because of threats she potentially faced.

"If any defendant at any level is getting threats, it's common to move people within the prison system. That's why it wasn't that unusual to me," she said. When asked about whether she believes Maxwell should be pardoned, Bondi said that "she should die in prison.

" "She was a monster, just like Jeffrey Epstein. She recruited these young women to a life of prostitution and abuse. And I often think the women that do that are just as bad, if not worse, than the men, because she participated in it," she said.





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