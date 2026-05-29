Bondi Clams Up About Trump During Testy Epstein Grilling

Todd Blanche

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on Capitol Hill to answer questions about her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and files, but she refused to say anything about her old boss, Donald Trump.

Bondi has been under fire for her handling of the files on the convicted sex offender and has been accused of covering up for the president, a longtime Epstein associate. The former attorney general, who was fired by the president about two months ago, appeared before members of the House Oversight Committee for a long-awaited deposition, months after she was subpoenaed in their probe.

However, Democratic House members who stepped out of the closed-door session expressed frustration over her refusal to discuss the president or answer many of their questions. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives to testify at a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on May 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

“She said she would not speak or respond to any questions that have anything to do with President Trump,” Ranking Member Robert Garcia told reporters. He said he asked Bondi about the conversations she had with Trump, whether he directed her at all regarding the Epstein files, what he knew, and what he asked her to redact, but she would not answer any questions.

Democrats accused her of refusing to answer questions, pleading ignorance, and casting blame on Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche throughout the session. Rep. James Walkinshaw said Bondi did answer one question about Trump and argued it was an example of why she needed to answer questions under oath.

“She was asked specifically about Donald Trump, President Trump’s awareness of Epstein’s crimes before they became public knowledge. She had the opportunity to say Donald Trump certainly wasn’t aware of those crimes; she had the opportunity to say ‘I know Donald Trump, and if he was aware of those crimes, he would have done something. ’ Instead, she said, ‘I don’t know,’” Walkinshaw told reporters.

“She also said, quote, this is a direct quote, ‘I’m not certain of the extent of his knowledge. ’” Former Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer questions about Donald Trump when being grilled over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Joining Bondi in the closed-door session were Justice Department lawyers who, according to Democrats, stepped in multiple times and told Bondi she would not answer questions.

They said the Justice Department official specifically intervened to stop her from speaking about what the president had directed Bondi to do.

“When asked specifically about a conversation with Donald Trump, one of the Department of Justice Attorneys intervened and said that she did not have to answer the question because it was a voluntary interview, and said, in fact, ‘we don’t even have to assert privilege because of that’ and said ‘we refuse to provide answers,’” recalled Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

“That means the United States Department of Justice is intervening on behalf of Pam Bondi to stop her from answering questions about what happened in the cover-up of this case, and her conversations with Donald Trump, and is asserting that she does not have to answer questions because she is not required to because she is not being deposed under oath. This is a cover-up,” Stansbury declared.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon arrives with former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on May 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Democrats accused the Justice Department of blocking Bondi from answering multiple questions.

Bondi met with members of the committee while she was still attorney general, but Democrats accused her of trying to hold the meeting to answer questions and avoid appearing under oath in response to the subpoena. Then, Bondi was fired by Trump right before she was supposed to be deposed as attorney general.

The Justice Department used it to claim she did not have to comply with the subpoena because she was no longer the attorney general, despite it being issued for her by name. President Donald Trump fired Pam Bondi in early April ahead of her scheduled date to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee after being hit with a subpoena as part of the Epstein investigation.

Unlike some others who went before the committee, including Hillary and Bill Clinton, she was neither under oath nor interviewed on camera behind closed doors. Democrats accused Bondi of being combative and Justice Department lawyers of rolling their eyes as they tried to shut down questions about the president and the administration’s handling of the files. They said that Bondi admitted the Justice Department had not released about three million of the six million Epstein documents.

But Blanche recently said the department did not plan to release any more files. Democrats are demanding that the acting attorney general also appear before the committee for its investigation and have threatened to force a subpoena vote should Chairman James Comer not call him in.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jeffrey-Epstein Pam-Bondi White-House Justice-Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump administration live updates: Pam Bondi to testify in House Epstein probeGet live updates and the latest news on the Trump administration as Pam Bondi testifies in the House Epstein probe and Gretchen Whitmer walks back remarks that she won’t run for president in 2028.

Read more »

Bondi defends Trump administration's release of Epstein case files as she testifies before lawmakersFormer Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi, who arrived Friday morning on Capitol Hill for her closed-door interview, was defiant in previous public testimony when she was confronted by lawmakers about the Epstein investigation. In her opening statement, she kept to the same tact.

Read more »

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi hails Trump admin's 'justice and transparency' on Epstein filesIn a prepared statement for her interview with a House committee, former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the Trump administration's release of the Jeffrey Epstein files .

Read more »

Bondi Throws Trump Lawyer Under the Bus Over Epstein FilesWhite House

Read more »