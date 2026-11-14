Bondi Beach Massacre: Survivors Detail Naveed Akram Shooting

Survivors of the December 14 Bondi Beach antisemitic attack describe Naveed Akram's gunfire and the terror faced during the Chanukah celebration that left 15 dead.

On December 14, the peaceful atmosphere of Bondi Beach in Sydney was shattered when Naveed Akram and an accomplice opened fire on a crowd celebrating Chanukah. The attack, which occurred just after 6:40 pm, transformed a family-friendly festival into Australia's deadliest mass shooting in nearly thirty years, killing fifteen people immediately and claiming a sixteenth victim, Eva Geller, later in the hospital. This harrowing event, which targeted the Jewish community during the Hanukkah holiday, has since been documented in a Channel 4 documentary that reveals the raw, unfiltered testimony of those who survived the nightmare.

The Mechanics of the Deadly Ambush

Naveed Akram and his father positioned themselves on an elevated footbridge overlooking Archer Park, a small grassy area situated directly behind the beach. From this tactical high ground, they utilized rifles to rain bullets down upon the approximately one thousand attendees of the Chanukah by the Sea event. The assailants fired with calculated precision and without hesitation, maintaining their position for eight minutes during which they inflicted catastrophic damage on the innocent crowd below before the immediate threat was neutralized by police and military intervention.

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Jessica Rozen Shielding a Stranger in Terror

Jessica Rozen, a thirty-seven-year-old mother who was five months pregnant at the time, displayed extraordinary bravery by physically shielding a terrified young girl from the gunfire. The child was a stranger to Jessica, yet the instinct to protect led her to throw herself over the screaming victim while desperately whispering reassurances. During this ordeal, Jessica witnessed a woman lying just a meter and a half away being shot in the head, an act of violence so brutal that it reduced a human being to tragic remains in the grass.

Leibel Lazaroff Attempts to Aid a Wounded Officer

Leibel Lazaroff, a twenty-year-old trainee rabbi from Texas, recognized the sound of gunfire immediately and sought cover beside his vehicle. He observed the gunmen targeting individuals below and noticed a police officer who had been shot on the scene. Acting on instinct, Lazaroff crawled to the wounded officer, fashioned a makeshift tourniquet from his own T-shirt to stem the bleeding, and urged the officer to retrieve his firearm as the shooting continued around them.

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Tragic Loss of Eva Geller and Community Grief

The death toll of the Bondi Beach massacre rose to sixteen when Eva Geller, a ninety-year-old Holocaust survivor, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital nearly a year after the incident. Her passing added a profound layer of sorrow to the community, which had already been devastated by the loss of fifteen others, including ten-year-old Matilda Britvan, the youngest victim. The tragedy has left deep scars on the Jewish community in Australia, with mourners gathering at the Bondi Pavilion to honor the lives lost to this act of antisemitic terror.

Witnesses Confront the Savage Reality of the Attack

Kaitlin Davidson, a former trauma nurse viewing the scene from her home opposite the beach, described the chilling efficiency of the attackers who fired and reloaded without pause. Ahmed Al-Ahmed, a bystander present during the chaos, heroically grabbed one of the terrorists from behind in an attempt to wrestle the firearm away. These accounts, shared exclusively in recent media coverage, illustrate the swift and savage nature of the massacre that turned a joyful holiday celebration into a scene of unimaginable devastation.