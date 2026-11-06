Bondi Beach Massacre Death Toll Rises to 16 as Victim Eva Geller Dies

Eva Geller has died from injuries sustained in the Bondi Beach massacre, bringing the total death toll to 16. The one-year anniversary of the terror attack approaches as legal proceedings continue against Naveed Akram.

The death toll from the Bondi Beach massacre has officially reached sixteen following the passing of survivor Eva Geller. The ninety-year-old woman succumbed to complications arising from the extensive wounds she sustained during the December 14 attack.

Her death brings a somber new chapter to the tragedy that shook Sydney's eastern suburbs just over one year ago.

Eva Geller Death and Medical History

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Eva Geller passed away on a Thursday night after a prolonged battle with her injuries. She had been hospitalized multiple times due to the severity of the gunshot wounds she received during the terrorist incident. Most recently, she returned to the hospital after contracting an infection, which further complicated her recovery. During her treatment, she also suffered a stroke, which contributed to her eventual decline.

Naveed Akram Terror Charges

The alleged shooter, Naveed Akram, now faces fifty-nine distinct charges related to the events at Archer Park. These charges include terrorism offenses and multiple counts of murder. He is currently awaiting trial for the actions that led to the deaths of sixteen individuals. The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion previously heard testimony from over three hundred and forty witnesses earlier this year. Commissioner Virginia Bell, a former High Court Justice, is expected to release her findings next month.

Sajid Akram Police Engagement

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Sajid Akram, the fifty-year-old father of the alleged shooter, was shot dead by police during the incident. He and his son Naveed are accused of opening fire during Hanukkah celebrations near Bondi Beach. The engagement between the officers and the two men resulted in Sajid's death on the scene. His son remains in custody to face the extensive legal proceedings.

Historical Context of the Massacre

This event stands as the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since the Port Arthur massacre in nineteen ninety-six. That earlier tragedy resulted in thirty-five fatalities and sparked significant changes in Australian gun laws. The Bondi Beach attack occurred during a period of intense community celebration, making the violence even more shocking. The victims ranged in age from ten-year-old Matilda to the ninety-year-old Eva Geller.

Memorial and Future Proceedings

Mrs. Geller's funeral is scheduled to take place at the Chevra Kadisha Memorial Hall in Woollahra on Monday. The ceremony will honor the eldest victim of the terror attack and the youngest, Matilda. As the one-year anniversary of the tragedy approaches, the community continues to grapple with the loss. The ongoing legal cases and the upcoming Royal Commission report will remain central to the national conversation surrounding this event.