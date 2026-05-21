Bond 26 is reboot with younger and darker 007

The article discusses the script for Bond 26, which is a reboot of the James Bond franchise after Daniel Craig's last film. The relaunch is said to focus on James Bond as a character more than its predecessors did.

The script for Bond 26 is on the way. This reboot follows Daniel Craig 's last film as 007 and focuses on a darker and younger version of the character.

"Bond 26" is directed by Denis Villeneuve and is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The production company will work on the film alongside the team behind "Skydance Pictures.

" The lead role is already being considered with Broadway actor Tom Francis and others being considered for the part. "Bond 26" will be the first installment in the franchise to be produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The development of the film includes speaking with members of the Special Air Service (SAS) and individuals connected to covert operations.

The goal is to make Bond 26 as authentic as possible by including real-life details about how modern-day spies work and exploring the elements that inspired the source material, Ian Fleming's novels. The currently untitled film will be the first installment of "Bond 26" and is scheduled to release globally on August 24, 2024





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James Bond Daniel Craig 007 Darker And Younger Version Denis Villeneuve Tom Francis Broadway Actor Peaky Blinders Amazon MGM Studios Special Air Service (SAS) Steven Knight Production Company (Skydance Pictures) Real-Life Details Ian Fleming's Novels

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