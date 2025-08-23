Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: A Chef's Journey Through Time and Tyranny

Award-winning chef Yeon Ji Young finds herself transported 500 years into the past where she encounters the tyrannical King Lee Heon, leading to a chaotic blend of romance and time travel

Based on a popular web novel, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is a fantasy romance drama starring Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who finds herself unexpectedly transported 500 years into the past. In this unfamiliar era, she encounters King Lee Heon, portrayed by , a monarch notorious for his tyranny and his discerning palate. Yeon Ji Young's arrival in the past is a whirlwind of confusion.

Unknowing of her temporal displacement, she initially mistakes King Lee Heon for an ordinary individual. This misunderstanding leads to a series of comical and chaotic encounters. As she struggles to comprehend her situation, Yeon Ji Young's fearless and assertive personality shines through. She manages to subdue the king, inadvertently holding him captive and displaying a surprising amount of power over him. One poignant still captures her confident demeanor as she stares down at the bewildered king, her hands confidently resting on her hips. In another, she leads him, bound like a criminal, as if she were the one in command.To find out how Yeon Ji Young managed to overpower the formidable King Lee Heon and what unforeseen consequences her actions have, viewers can catch the premiere episode of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on August 23rd at 9:10 p.m. KS





