Bon Appétit's September Issue: Sports-Inspired Food & Recipes

The magazine features an array of nutritional suggestions for gym-goers, including electrolyte drinks and protein bars, while also highlighting the growing trend of women's sports bars and restaurant workers embracing active lifestyles by swapping shift drinks for run clubs. Central to the issue is a collection of new and nourishing recipes developed in collaboration with nutritionists. These recipes cater to different meal occasions, starting with fiber-rich Chocolate-Date Bran Muffins that can be customized with various dried fruits and nuts. A showstopping salmon dish with a spicy sizzled nut salsa is perfect for celebrations, while a stovetop crisp, topped with a brown sugar streusel and featuring a medley of ripe summer berries, offers a delectable after-dinner treat. For weeknight meals, the issue presents Sheet-Pan Chicken Souvlaki, served with fresh tomatoes and tangy feta, and Salt-and-Pepper Shrimp with Crispy Polenta, a recipe even the magazine's food director, Chris Morocco, a known skeptic of store-bought polenta, found irresistibly delicious.





