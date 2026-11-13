Bombshell Leak of Sex-Mad Billionaire’s Final Hours as CEO

The ex-Nvidia boss called himself a “piece of s---.”

Details of the hours leading up to the resignation of disgraced tech CEO and multibillionaire Jensen Huang have been leaked.about his personal life. That included not only multiple alleged affairs, including with two subordinates at Nvidia, but also a relationship with Alice Huang, a business executive at Singapore AI infrastructure firm Megaspeed.

Alice Huang, no relation to the former CEO, is suspected of spying for Beijing. U.S. intelligence officials believe she may have been feeding information directly to the Chinese government, according toAn insider report on Huang’s final hours in the job said he looked “broken and shattered” and his “legendary energy” was depleted,of $143 billion, Bloomberg cited a person close to the situation saying Huang’s “take-charge” demeanor had evaporated, and he was using phrases such as “whatever” and “I don’t care.

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” The report said that the businessman, famous for his minute attention to detail over everything from AI chips to wages for junior employees, “had given up,” according to those in the room with him as he resigned. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in Santa Monica, California, US, April 18, 2026.

They cited people who had spoken to Huang in recent days, saying he was referring to himself as a “piece of s---. ”“The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet, but if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different.

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” Stating, “I know him, I know him pretty well,” Trump said he spoke to Huang on Wednesday, and discussed the drama and his state of mind.

“He’s going through hell,” Trump said. “Uh, what he feels most badly about is his wife and family. That’s… what he told me… he called me and he said, ‘Uh, what I’ve done to my wife and family is…’ that’s what he talked about. ” Huang has been married to his 64-year-old wife Lori for 41 years.

They met as undergraduates at Oregon State’s College of Engineering in the early 1980s after they were paired as lab partners in an electrical fundamentals class. She is the president of the couple’s private charitable foundation, the Jen-Hsun Lori Huang Foundation, according to IRS filings cited by. The publication also said the pair jointly own around 800 million shares of Nvidia, worth roughly $135 billion even after the stock’s recent slide.

Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang arrive for a state dinner held by President Donald Trump in Washington, Sept. 24, 2026. Their daughter Madison and son Spencer, both in their thirties, work for Nvidia. In his memo to staff, Huang said, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children.

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There is no excuse for what I did. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s