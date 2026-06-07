Bombshell LA mayor’s race projection changes everything with Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt neck and neck

A $100 bet on Spencer Pratt could pay out more than $1,000 if he pulls off an upset win.

to the LA mayoral runoff in November after the latest drop of ballots put her within 1% of Spencer Pratt , sparking fury from the right.

With roughly 78% of ballots counted as of Sunday morning, Karen Bass remains comfortably in first place with 34.8% of the vote. But the battle for second place has tightened considerably.

Reality television star Pratt now holds 27.3% of the vote, while Raman has climbed to 26.2%, leaving the two candidates separated by just 7,494 votes,It comes amid renewed questions over the Golden State’s excruciatingly slow election count, with the Trump administration and local federal prosecutorsFrom as far back as May 11 to Election Night on Tuesday, the former reality TV star had more than a 75% chance to advance out of the primary, according to the betting platform Kalshi. Election officials still have nearly 200,000 ballots left to count, the majority of which are mail ballots which tend to swing towards left-wing candidates.

Another batch is expected to drop Sunday evening. The dramatic shift in the race has also transformed the betting markets. A bettor who placed a $100 wager on Raman earlier in the week when she was given roughly a 20% chance of advancing would have stood to win several hundred dollars if she secured a runoff spot.

Now, however, the potential payout on the same $100 bet had shrunk dramatically as traders increasingly viewed her runoff berth as all but certain. A $100 bet on Spencer Pratt could pay out more than $1,000 if he pulls off an upset win. Even just days after Election Night, Pratt was widely viewed as the favorite to claim the second runoff spot.

Betting markets had given him a strong advantage for weeks leading up to the election, and he remained ahead as the first rounds of vote counting were reported. The shift has accelerated over the past several days as Raman continued to gain ground with each vote update, prompting bettors to rapidly reprice the race.

Bass has already secured enough support to advance, but a runoff against Raman would create an all-Democratic contest between two candidates with significantly different visions for the city’s future. The Trump administration and Los Angeles’ top federal prosecutor are pursuing several election fraud investigations with the FBI as questions swirl over California’s sluggish vote count.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said Friday morning that he is working with the Department of Justice “to conduct a comprehensive audit of California’s voter rolls. ”





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