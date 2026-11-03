Bomb Threats Disrupt Four European Flights to Warsaw, Sofia and Spain

Four commercial flights across Europe faced bomb threats leading to airport closures and fighter jet scrambles. All planes landed safely with no explosives found by authorities.

Four commercial flights across Europe were targeted by bomb threats, forcing temporary airport closures and emergency security inspections. The incidents affected routes landing in Warsaw, Sofia, and Murcia, with all aircraft landing safely and no explosives discovered during subsequent checks.

Warsaw Airport Closures Triggered by Multiple Alerts

Scandinavian Airlines confirmed that a threat was made against flight SK751, a route connecting Copenhagen to Warsaw. The aircraft arrived at Warsaw's Chopin Airport, which subsequently closed one runway to allow for a thorough security inspection of the plane.

Also read Multiple bomb threats disrupt flights across Europe

Simultaneously, LOT Polish Airlines operated a flight from London Heathrow to Warsaw. This Boeing 737 MAX was diverted to Warsaw Modlin Airport after the initial alert. Authorities closed Modlin Airport following the warning, but the aircraft landed safely. Passengers were evacuated, and security checks confirmed no threats were present.

Wizz Air Incident Prompted Hungarian Fighter Jet Scramble

Monday's disruption involved a Wizz Air flight departing from London Luton Airport to Sofia. Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi stated that NATO's air defence alert service issued an alert for this specific aircraft. Consequently, the Hungarian Defence Forces dispatched Gripen fighter jets within minutes to escort the plane.

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The fighter jets ensured the safe emergency landing of the passenger aircraft in Budapest, Hungary. This intervention highlights the heightened security protocols activated across European airspace in response to the coordinated series of threats targeting major transport hubs.

Spanish and Bulgarian Flights Undergo Security Protocols

In Spain, airport operator Aena confirmed that an emergency protocol was activated due to a bomb alert on a Ryanair flight. The aircraft traveled from Manchester in the northwestern UK to Murcia in southeastern Spain. The flight landed without incident, and the emergency plan was deactivated after Spain's Civil Guard completed their inspections.

Bulgarian authorities also responded to a threat involving a Wizz Air flight from Bergamo, Italy. A spokesperson for the Bulgarian interior ministry reported that the aircraft was inspected after landing at 0910 GMT in Sofia. As with the other incidents, no explosives were found, and normal operations were expected to resume quickly.

Historical Context and Regional Security Implications

These events follow a similar incident on October 18, when a bomb threat forced an Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna to reroute to Bulgaria. The recurrence of such threats suggests a coordinated campaign against European aviation infrastructure during a period of heightened geopolitical tension.

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While these specific threats were unsubstantiated, they coincide with broader European challenges, including warnings from the International Energy Agency regarding low gas reserves. The disruption also impacts regional dynamics, such as Finland's vow to avoid ice hockey matches against Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.