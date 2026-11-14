Bomb threat prompts mandatory evacuation order in one-mile radius in and near Peoria, Illinois

Police have issued a mandatory evacuation order for a large section of Peoria and neighboring East Peoria in central Illinois, as they investigate a bomb threat at an ethanol and alcohol production plant.

Police have issued a mandatory evacuation order for a large section of Peoria and neighboring East Peoria in central Illinois, as they investigate a bomb threat at an ethanol and alcohol production plant.

Anyone who lives or works within one mile of the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria was ordered to evacuate their homes and businesses until further notice.

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"The evacuation recommendation is being issued out of an abundance of caution while officers and emergency personnel investigate the threat," Peoria police said in a post on Facebook. "Officers are currently on scene conducting a thorough investigation and search of the facility to determine the credibility of the threat and ensure public safety. " A suspicious package at or near the BioUrja plant prompted the evacuation order, according to CBS affiliate WMBD-TV.

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Anyone who lives or works in the evacuation area can go to Manual Academy, at 811 S. Griswold St. in Peoria to seek shelter.

"There has been a credible threat and the city is taking it seriously," "This must be treated as a credible threat. We are asking all people within the one-mile zone to evacuate," Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said, according to WBMD.