Bomb threat forces evacuations at Waterford School in Sandy

Waterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.School officials assured parents that everyone on the camp

Waterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat. Waterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

"We are accounting for students and sending drivers home," school administration said in a message to parents. "Afternoon buses will not bring students to campus. "The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Four people were hospitalized and one person was killed after a fire broke out at an Ogden home.

The Ogden Fire Department said its crews responded to the fireThe body of a missing 22-year-old was recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane. Just before 1 p.m. on May 28, officials received a report of a missing mA multi-million dollar lawsuit could leave taxpayers holding the bill as the plaintiffs accuse the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office - the West ValleyThere were a number of fires related to lithium-ion batteries in Utah last year, and it's no wonder because the batteries are in almost every electronic device.





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