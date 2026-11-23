The U.S. Army now plans to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa Wednesday, despite a court order that sought to stop the detonation. The plume from the blast could potentially disperse throughout much of the Midwest.

Cody Smith with the Iowa Environmental Council joined All Day to discuss a lawsuit that sought to block the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency permit for the blast.

The Army is using an emergency provision to evade this block and plans to detonate the material Wednesday. The U.S. army is planning to invoke emergency provisions to evade a court order that stopped plans to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa. The detonation is now scheduled for Wednesday. Some officials have said the chemicals are unstable and there is a risk of an uncontrolled explosion, especially if temperatures get low.

Also read Court stay prevents U.S. Army from detonating bomb-making chemicals in Iowa

The plans come after staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found multiple barrels of degraded lead azide, which is a bomb-making chemical. The U.S. Army is planning to detonate at least 68 barrels of a toxic bomb-making chemical Wednesday at an ammunition plant in Iowa.

The plans are going forward, despite protests from residents, state leaders, and environmental groups and a court order that intended to cease the operation. that will allow them to dodge a court order that halted plans to detonate barrels containing several tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middleton. The service originally planned to destroy the barrels on Friday, but then delayed that until Monday when members of the community,and even the state’s governor called for a delay.

The army has now said that it will be detonating the chemicals Wednesday "to allow for optimal weather conditions,"But officials say the chemicals are already unstable and as temperatures drop, the risk of an uncontrolled explosion increases. Temperatures in the area are expected to drop below 30 degrees in the coming days.

"To protect its personnel and the surrounding communities, the Army needs to take swift action," the government wrote in a filing to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Saturday. "Protection of human health and the environment demand action now, not delay. " The Army said it plans to move forward without a permit by invoking an emergency munitions and explosives exception to federal environmental protection laws.

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The Army does not need a permit to take action against an immediate threat from explosive material, government lawyers said, adding that the standards of a federal law regulating hazardous waste don’t take precedence over an immediate threat to health, safety or the environment.

"While the detonation is a federal operation, it’s important for the state to be engaged in the preparation process so we can support the work of our federal partners in responding to the needs of Iowans," said Gov. Reynolds.

"Protecting the health and safety of our people and communities is our highest priority. " State agencies across Iowa will be tracking the potential public health and environmental impacts and coordinating with federal partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . There are plans in place, according to Reynolds' statement, to monitor nearby air, land, and water following the detonation.

The Iowa Environmental Council, Sierra Club, and Earthjustice questioned claims that all alternatives were given appropriate consideration in a statement on Sunday.

"The Army seemed more concerned over the weekend with finding a way to sidestep the judicial process than on meeting the public’s demands for greater transparency, notice to affected communities, and far stronger protection of people, property, and the environment from serious harm," Earthjustice Attorney Thien Chau said. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services put out a statement Sunday, informing Missourians of the detonation and potential risks involved.

, "Tonight I spoke with representatives from the U.S. Army, EPA, FEMA, and CDC regarding the planned detonation in Iowa. State agencies are on alert, and I am continuing to press for the release of more public information to help keep Illinoisans safe. I expect updates tomorrow.

" Illinois Environmental Protection Agency , alongside other state agencies, also put out a statement on Nov. 20 that informed the public to stay indoors on the day of the detonation and keep windows and doors closed for 24-48 hours afterwards as a precaution. They listed other safety precautions, such as using a portable air cleaner equipped with a HEPA filter, limiting unnecessary travel and using vehicle air recirculation when driving..

"There is literally no situation in which exploding 10,000 lbs of lead is a good idea. We need full transparency around how this decision was made.

"at the Army's plans for detonation in Iowa. Greene wrote, "It’s so sad for all the people, families, farms, and wildlife that will be affected and harmed by this. It’s truly awful. I’m praying for everyone in harms way.

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" to those in the potential path of the plume. "The American Lung Association urges everyone in the area to stay inside until the path of the plume is known and the dust plume from the explosion has cleared. While residents in the immediate area will be evacuated, many more people in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois beyond the detonation area could be exposed to lead.

"that is harmful if inhaled or swallowed and can pose serious health risks. EPA officials said on their website that although most children in the U.S. have low levels of lead in their blood, some situations can increase their exposure and their blood lead levels. released maps describing the level of toxic lead dust that might be released from their detonation of 68 lead azide barrels.

The barrels, found in March by staffers, were in poor condition and raised concerns about the stability of the chemicals. Discussions with the EPA led Army officials to determine that a controlled detonation was the safest option that posed the lowest risk to the public in the immediate area. Iowa Gov. Reynolds, among others, called for the delay.

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit asking for an emergency court order to halt the detonation. Their suit claimed the EPA failed to require the Army to consider safer alternatives and that the Army failed to give adequate notice of its plans. But the EPA claimed alternatives were considered, but that they determined that handling the drums and transporting them could increase the possibility of an accidental, fatal detonation.

" Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle posted on X on Thursday that he directed Army Material Command to postpone the detonation until Monday. "This will delay the detonation until the latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material," he said. The Army held a public meeting with members of the Middletown community last month.

But a public advisory issued a week ago was the first news neighboring communities as far away as 100 miles learned of the detonation’s potential effects from detonated material that could disperse in the air and land on the ground and property, potentially affecting people and animals. Officials urged people to stay inside, keep windows and doors closed, bring pets and livestock indoors and clean cars, windowsills and outdoor surfaces after the detonation.

"The detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground," an advisory obtained by The Associated Press states. "Lead is toxic to humans and animals. "The Army has stated that it will release more detailed maps of the expected plume as the date and time of the detonation grows closer.

For now, it is not exactly known where the plume will disperse and will depend on local weather conditions and wind direction. at the time of this reporting, winds will be NE at 10 to 15 mph in Middletown on Wednesday. In the evening there will be a chance of rain and snow with winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Information for this article comes from reporting by The Associated Press, prior FOX local station reporting, statements posted on official accounts of elected officials, Illinois state agencies, the EPA, the U.S. Army, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, the CDC, HHS, the American Lung Association, The Iowa Environmental Council, Sierra Club, Earthjustice, the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, as well as The Weather Channel. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota by Maureen Breslin.