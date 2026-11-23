Widespread hoax bomb threats target schools in Germany, Denmark, Spain, and Italy, causing temporary chaos. Authorities deny credible danger but urge vigilance against coordinated disruption campaigns.

A wave of coordinated bomb hoaxes has triggered widespread anxiety and operational disruptions across Europe, with hundreds of educational institutions in Germany and Denmark receiving threatening messages on Monday. Law enforcement agencies in both nations have investigated the incidents, concluding that the threats are not credible and advising schools to maintain normal operations without evacuation.

Police Confirm Non-Credible Threats In Germany And Denmark

Police in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg confirmed that more than 450 schools received the false threats, sparking significant concern among parents and staff. In the eastern state of Thuringia, authorities reported numerous similar incidents but explicitly stated they are not treating the warnings as serious security risks. Officials recommended that schools continue their daily schedules rather than implementing emergency evacuation protocols.

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Danish police launched an investigation into several schools across the country that reported receiving bomb threats. A statement from the Danish police emphasized that there is currently no reason for concern regarding the credibility of these messages. However, they acknowledged that the hoaxes naturally create insecurity within the local school communities, even though no special safety measures or evacuations are required at this time.

Coordinated Campaign Targets Schools And Broadcasting Networks

This latest round of hoaxes follows a persistent pattern of disruption that has recently targeted schools, supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic systems, and broadcasters throughout Europe. The coordinated nature of these attacks suggests a deliberate effort to disrupt daily life and erode public confidence in institutional security across the continent.

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Just last week, more than 10 schools in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia were evacuated after receiving false bomb threats via email. Prior to that, thousands of pupils were sent home from schools in Scotland, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, and the Highlands, as well as in Northern Ireland. The threatening messages in these regions were sent under the alias Mikhail Andropov.

The emails, which featured the subject line DEATH IS NEAR, claimed to be from the leader of a group called the Red Owl project. The messages threatened genocide and stated, We have come to destroy you. Detectives confirmed that these suspicious emails prompted emergency protocols but did not represent a credible threat. In Italy, the education ministry reported that more than 300 schools received similar bomb threat emails during the same week.

Governments Respond To Widespread Disruption And Cyberattacks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed the crisis, stating there is no concrete danger to students in Italy while confirming she had called a government meeting to discuss the situation. These incidents follow a series of cyberattacks that knocked out commercial refrigerators and freezers across France last month. French officials have accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of carrying out that attack, which overrode temperature controls in hundreds of establishments.

The firm behind the stricken refrigeration units noted that several machines were obsolete or running outdated firmware, which likely facilitated the hacker breach. Earlier in November, the continent faced chaos when hoax bomb threats targeted dozens of flights. On November 6, at least 19 flights were affected, including a flight originating in London. Ryanair aircraft were seen at Lisbon Airport following these threats, highlighting the widespread impact on travel.

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Suspicions Of Russian Involvement In European Disinformation

Some European officials suspect that Russia may be behind this campaign of disruption, viewing it as a response to European nations supporting Ukraine after Moscow's invasion. Russia has denied any involvement in these acts and accused the West of orchestrating a smear campaign to blame Moscow. The coordinated nature of the attacks on schools, transport, and media suggests a sophisticated operational strategy aimed at maximizing psychological impact.

On November 6, newsrooms including Sky News, the Irish national broadcaster RTE, and the Bulgarian media station Nova TV were targeted with threats. A threatening email received by these organizations read, This is only the beginning. What happened this week is just a small part of what awaits Europe in the near future. The message claimed that operatives had planted explosive devices in buildings set to detonate in 45 minutes.

On November 5, at least 18 passenger planes were forced to make emergency landings due to similar threats. These included flights from London, Scotland, and Ireland. Heathrow and Birmingham airports confirmed they received threats early in the day. Additionally, flights from Manchester were disrupted, marking a third incident in a short period. The persistence of these hoaxes underscores the need for ongoing vigilance and coordinated international law enforcement responses to protect public infrastructure and ensure citizen safety.