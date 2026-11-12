Bomb Alert at Calais-Frethun Station Disrupts Eurostar Rail Services

A bomb alert at Calais-Frethun station in northern France halts Eurostar train traffic between London and Paris. Authorities confirm no concrete danger while investigating the incident that causes significant travel delays for international commuters.

French local authorities confirmed on Thursday that a bomb alert is currently underway at the Calais-Frethun train station located in northern France. This security incident has immediately disrupted international rail travel, specifically affecting operations managed by the Eurostar high-speed rail service. The Pas-de-Calais prefecture announced on the social media platform X that the alert is expected to impact rail traffic in the region significantly.

Eurostar Service Disruptions Explained

The Eurostar international high-speed rail service stated that some of its trains traveling between London and Paris are currently unable to pass through the Calais-Frethun station. This restriction was implemented at the direct request of French authorities, who are conducting necessary security checks. Consequently, passengers traveling to and from London are experiencing delays as the trains wait for clearance to proceed through the affected junction.

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Context of Recent Hoax Threats

This incident occurs amidst a broader wave of security concerns across Europe involving coordinated hoax threats and cyber attacks. Yesterday, schools were evacuated across Italy on Wednesday following a series of hoax bomb threats that targeted educational institutions. Similar hoax threats were also reported in schools in Britain and Ireland, which prompted some evacuations in those regions as well.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni indicated that she had called a government meeting for Wednesday to address the crisis. Italian media reported that 312 schools had received the threats, creating widespread alarm among parents and students. Meloni stated on Facebook that current checks have not revealed any concrete danger, suggesting the reports are linked to a strategy aimed at generating alarm and concern.

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Investigations and Ongoing Security Measures

Authorities are currently conducting in-depth investigations into the source and intent behind the Calais-Frethun bomb alert and the related incidents. The threats come after a series of hoax bomb alerts in recent weeks, including those on flights across Europe and cyber attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems in several European countries. Officials emphasize that while no immediate threat has been found, the situation remains under close monitoring.

Travelers are advised to check with their respective carriers for the latest updates on schedules and potential delays. The Pas-de-Calais prefecture continues to update the public on the status of the alert through official channels. As of now, the Eurostar service remains suspended at the Calais-Frethun station, with no specific timeline provided for the resumption of normal operations.