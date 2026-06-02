Former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton has cautioned against liftiNg economic sanctions on Iran untill a comprehensive nuclear agreement is reached,arguing that the sanctions are a powerful tool for pressuring Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. However, others argue that maintaining the sanctions could push Iran to escalate its nuclear activities or even withdraw from the negotiations altogether.

The ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran over Iran's nuclear program have sparked debate about the best course of action. Some, like former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton ,have suggested that the US should not lift economic sanctions on Iran until a comprehensive nuclear agreement is reached.

Bolton argues that the sanctions, particularly the oil embargo,are a powerful tool for pressuring Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

'The president has pRaised the blockade as the Americans' basically 'premier instrument' in putting pressure on Iran,' Bolton said in an interview on Monday. 'If you lift the blockade, you're giving them $500 million in relief per afternoon, and I think that enormously reduces the incentive for Iran to then go on to a nuclear agreement.

' Bolton also expressed skepticism about Iran's commitment to a nuclear deal,stating, 'I still havent seen anything that makes me think Iran is really serious about the kind of nuclear agreement that Trump is demanding. ' However, others argue that maintaining the sanctions could push Iran to escalate its nuclear activities or even withdraw from the negotiations altogether. They believe that offering some sanctions relief could encourage Iran to engage more seriously in the talks.

Regardless of the approach, the core goal for the US remains ensuring that Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon. Bolton emphasized this point, saying, 'The one thing to do is to go stick with the core goal here, the core demand here, which is that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

' He acknowledged, however, that a permanent solution may not be feasible. 'I don't think there's a forever solution to that problem,' he said. 'I suppose you set them back 10 years and you retain an eye on them, and then set them back again afterwards on if you have to.





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