The Bolton Mountain Rescue Team carefully extracted an injured golden Labrador from Darwen Moor in Lancashire. Volunteers stretchered the dog, named Storm, to safety after he became unable to walk.

The Bolton Mountain Rescue Team successfully executed a complex extraction operation on Darwen Moor in Lancashire this Wednesday afternoon. An injured golden Labrador named Storm required immediate assistance after suffering an unknown injury that left him unable to walk.

The incident occurred under chilly weather conditions as Storm and his owners attempted to reach the nearby Darwen Tower. The dog felt 'ruff' during their walk, and his owners struggled to manage the situation in the difficult terrain. Volunteers were called to the scene in the West Pennine moors to provide professional rescue services.

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Extraction Mechanics at Darwen Tower

BMRT volunteers located Storm on the moorland and carefully secured him onto a stretcher. The team navigated the challenging landscape to transport the animal to a Land Rover parked near the historic Darwen Tower landmark. This specific location, also known as Jubilee Tower, sits atop Darwen Hill above the town of Darwen.

The extraction process required significant physical effort from the rescue crew. They managed the stretcher transport across the uneven ground to ensure Storm remained stable and comfortable during the move. The team successfully brought the dog to safety near the rescue vehicle after the difficult journey.

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Volunteer Operations and Funding Needs

Bolton Mountain Rescue Team is a volunteer-run organization that has provided round-the-clock support to the public since 1968. The group responds to more than 50 callouts per year across parts of Lancashire, Cheshire, and Greater Manchester. Their work relies entirely on donations as they are not funded by the government.

In a social media post detailing the rescue, the team requested financial support for their ongoing operations. A spokesperson emphasized that the organization is staffed by volunteers and funded wholly through public donations. This appeal highlights the critical need for community support to maintain their emergency response capabilities.

Medical Care and Future Plans

After the rescue, Storm was taken to The Sunnyhurst Pub to warm up and recover from the shock of the incident. Once he had stabilized, his owners transported him to a veterinary clinic for additional medical treatment. The Bolton Mountain Rescue Team issued a public wish for Storm to have a quick recovery.

The team humorously noted in their announcement that they hope Storm's walks are not put on 'paws' for too long. Darwen Tower remains a free-to-access landmark built to mark Queen Victoria's diamond jubilee. It continues to serve as a popular spot for walking enthusiasts and tourists visiting the Lancashire countryside.

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Historical Context of the Rescue Zone

Darwen Hill and the surrounding moors offer sweeping views across the Lancashire countryside for visitors. The tower was constructed to celebrate the public's right to access these moors above Darwen. Multiple scenic walking routes are available for exploration by the general public.

The successful rescue demonstrates the continued relevance of local volunteer groups in the region. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential hazards faced by hikers and pet owners in the West Pennine moors. Rescue teams remain on standby to assist those who encounter difficulties in these areas.

Local residents and visitors can support the Bolton Mountain Rescue Team by making donations to their fund. This financial assistance ensures that volunteers can continue to provide essential emergency services to the community. The team's dedication since 1968 has established them as a vital resource for public safety.

The weather conditions on the day of the rescue were noted as chilly, posing additional risks to stranded hikers. Proper preparation and awareness of local terrain are essential for anyone visiting Darwen Moor. The rescue operation was conducted with professionalism and care by all involved volunteers.