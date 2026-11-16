Bolles swim teams stretch record streaks to nearly 40 years; Wolfson, Episcopal swimmers earn titles

The only question is how wide the margin of victory would be for the Bolles swimming teams.

The only question is how wide the margin of victory would be for the Bolles swimming teams. For the Bulldogs boys, now winners of an astounding 39 consecutive team state championships, the chasm that separated Bolles and runner-up Kings Academy was a whopping 353 points in the Class 1A state meet.

On the girls side, The Bulldogs won by 246 points over Montverde Academy to up their team title streak to 36 years. Yes, Bolles remains in a class of its own. The Bolles boys were ruthless in the pool, sweeping the relays and then getting double wins from Thi Rai and Noah Walker . Tommy Lussier won the 50 free.

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The staple of Bolles’ dominance is not only finishing atop the podium, but it’s the depth of the team. Bolles placed three finishers inside the top six in four individual events, racking up points that other teams just can’t compete with. The Bolles girls had seven individual event wins – Heidi Stoute in the 100 and 200 free, Gianna Vasto in diving, Juliana Costantini in the 100 breast and all three relays.

Also in 1A, Episcopal’s Blakely Hammel, the Varsity 4 All-News4JAX reigning athlete of the year, won the 500 free. In the Class 2A event, Wolfson’s Izzy Rivera had a fantastic meet, winning the 500 free and adding a runner-up finish in the 200 free to help the Wolfpack finish seventh as a team. Class 2A Girls Local team results 1. Barron Collier, 294; 7.

Wolfson, 139; 12. Fernandina Beach, 76; 15. Stanton, 57; 22. Palatka, 25; 37.

Baker County, 4; T38. Suwannee, 2. Individual results Locals finishing in top six shown 200 free: 2. Izzy Rivera , 1:50.35#; 4.

Skylar Revere , 1:51.22. 50 free: 5. Sonja Petrov , 24.70. 100 free: 6. Taylor Finklehoffe , 53.50. 500 free: 1. Izzy Rivera , 4:51.22*; 3.

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Skylar Revere , 4:59.07. 200 free relay: 6. Wolfson, 1:39.26. 100 back: 6. Lucy Page , 57.78. 100 breast: 4. Moriah Ayres , 1:06.47; 5.

Shelby Malandrucco , 1:06.57. 400 free relay: 4. Wolfson, 3:35.81. Boys Local team results 1. Satellite, 258.5; 9.

Wolfson, 113; T11. Bishop Kenny, 96; 25. Fernandina Beach, 26.5; 38. Paxon, 6; 39.

Palatka, 5. Individual results Locals finishing in top six shown 200 medley relay: 5. Bishop Kenny, 1:37.66. 200 free: 2. Luke Franzmathes , 1:41.03. 100 fly: 6.

Michael Tarzia , 52.29. 500 free: 2. Luke Franzmathes , 4:36.95. 200 free relay: 5. Wolfson, 1:28.65. Class 1A Girls Local team results 1.

Bolles, 465; 11. Episcopal, 73. Individual results Locals finishing in top six shown 200 medley relay: 1. Bolles, 1:42.45*. 200 free: 1.

Heidi Stoute , 1:47.07*; 2. Allison Kelly , 1:47.33*. 200 IM: 2. Juliana Costantini , 2:02.45#; 3. Decker Stedman , 2:03.83. 50 free: 3.

Blakley Hammel , 23.13#; 4. Ali Canada , 23.18#. Diving: 1. Gianna Vasto , 423.15. 100 fly: 4.

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Sarah Blaum , 55.46#. 100 free: 1. Heidi Stoute , 49.64*. 500 free: 1. Blakley Hammel , 4:48.65*; 2. Allison Kelly , 4:54.14#; 4.

Sofia Gil-Cerdan , 4:57.69. 200 free relay: 1. Bolles, 1:32.97*. 100 back: 3. Ali Canada , 55.8#; 6. Sarah Blaum , 56.73. 100 breast: 1.

Juliana Costantini , 1:03.58#; 3. Grace Higdon , 1:04.08; 5. Ana LaRosa , 1:04.86. 400 free relay: 1. Bolles, 3:24.44*.

Boys Local team results 1. Bolles, 535; 15. Episcopal, 43.5. 200 medley relay: 1. Bolles, 1:28.15*. 200 free: 2.

Camp Hartman , 1:38.73#. 200 IM: 1. Thi Rai , 1:46.69*; 3. Charlie Russell , 1:47.68*; 4. Kealan Tupper , 1:47.97*. 50 free: 1.

Tommy Lussier , 20.04*; 5. Enrico Guizardi , 20.97. Diving: 3. Benjamin Goodman , 411.15. 100 fly: 1.

Noah Walker , 48.47#; 3. Thomas Smith , 48.76#; 5. Christian Perez , 49.92. 100 free: 2. Finn Zubero , 46.07; 3.

Luca Lieberman , 46.27. 500 free: 2. Chris Nelson , 4:26.92*; 4. Kealan Tupper , 4:30.25#. 200 free relay: 1. Bolles, 1:21.50*. 100 back: 1.

Noah Walker , 48.27*; 2. Thomas Smith , 49.77#; 4. Chris Nelson , 50.38. 100 breast: 1. Thi Rai , 53.69*; 3.

Charlie Russell , 54.7*; 6. Eli Henley , 57.89. 400 free relay: 1. Bolles, 2:58.30*.