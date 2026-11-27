Bolivian referee Jordy Aleman faces scrutiny after punching Real Potosi goalkeeper Christian Martinez during post-match chaos in the Bolivian Cup final. Martinez declines legal action.

Bolivian referee Jordy Aleman has drawn intense global scrutiny after video footage captured the official striking Real Potosi goalkeeper Christian Martinez during the heated aftermath of the Bolivian Cup final. The disturbing incident occurred immediately following the conclusion of the second leg of the finals, leaving the football community in shock and prompting immediate investigations into the official's conduct.

Match Context and Final Whistle Chaos

Real Potosi were unable to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg when they were held to a goalless draw by Always Ready in their home leg. The match ended with Real Potosi down to ten men after Kevin Villegas received a red card for violent conduct in stoppage time. Immediately after the final whistle, frustrated players from Real Potosi surrounded Aleman to contest several refereeing decisions made during the contest.

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Alleged Assault on Goalkeeper Christian Martinez

During the confrontation, Aleman appeared to strike out at Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper for Real Potosi. Martinez later confirmed that he had told the official to 'go to hell' and expressed hope that his mother would die. The verbal altercation escalated quickly, resulting in Aleman physically lashing out at the keeper, which left Martinez with a bloodied mouth. This specific interaction became the focal point of the subsequent disciplinary review and public outrage.

Additional Dismissals and Staff Exclusions

Beyond the physical altercation with the goalkeeper, the match ended in chaos for Real Potosi. According to reporting by Marca, Aleman issued four additional red cards to other players in the wake of the confrontation. The disciplinary action extended beyond the pitch, as the referee also dismissed three members of the Real Potosi coaching staff. These mass exclusions compounded the team's frustration and added to the tense atmosphere that enveloped the stadium in the minutes following the game.

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Martinez Declines Legal Action Against Referee

In a surprising turn of events, Martinez announced on social media that he would not pursue legal action or file a formal complaint with sports authorities regarding the assault. He stated his intention was to put the episode behind him and prevent the situation from generating further conflict. Martinez emphasized that he remained fully available to competent authorities for any necessary clarifications but wanted to focus on the positive aspects of the team's campaign rather than the negative incident.

Potential Sanctions from Bolivian Football Federation

The Bolivian Football Federation has not yet confirmed the specific sanctions that Jordy Aleman will face for his actions. However, the organization possesses the authority to impose a ban of up to three years on the referee. Additionally, disciplinary rules allow for a fine equivalent to 20 times the national minimum wage. The outcome of this investigation will likely set a significant precedent for referee conduct and player interactions in future high-stakes matches across the region.