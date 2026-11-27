Bolivian Football Federation investigates referee Jordy Aleman after he punched Real Potosi goalkeeper Christian Martinez. Martinez declines to press charges amid the cup final controversy.

Bolivian Football Federation authorities have launched a formal investigation into referee Jordy Aleman following a violent altercation during the second leg of the Bolivian Cup final. The incident occurred immediately after the final whistle when Aleman appeared to strike Real Potosi goalkeeper Christian Martinez in the mouth. This shocking moment has sparked outrage across South American football and led to severe disciplinary measures on the pitch.

The controversy erupted at the end of the match between Real Potosi and Always Ready, which ended in a goalless draw. Real Potosi had failed to overturn a 3-1 aggregate deficit from the first leg, resulting in their elimination from the competition. Tensions had been high throughout the game, culminating in Kevin Villegas receiving a red card in stoppage time for violent conduct.

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Video footage captured the chaotic scene as a large group of Real Potosi players surrounded Aleman to contest refereeing decisions. Amidst the confusion, Aleman was seen lashing out at Martinez, who was attempting to de-escalate the situation. The referee was subsequently protected by security personnel while agitated players remained clustered around him.

Christian Martinez later admitted to using severe language toward the official. He stated that he had told Aleman to 'go to hell' and made comments about the referee's mother dying. Despite sustaining a bloodied mouth from the punch, Martinez publicly announced he would not pursue legal action or file a formal complaint with sports authorities to avoid further conflict.

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Aleman issued four further red cards to players and dismissed three members of Real Potosi's coaching staff in the immediate aftermath of the altercation. The severity of these disciplinary actions underscores the complete breakdown of order on the pitch and the chaotic nature of the match's conclusion.

The Bolivian Football Federation has not yet confirmed the specific sanction Aleman will receive. However, the organization's disciplinary rules empower them to impose a ban of up to three years for such offenses. The federation may also impose a fine equivalent to 20 times the national minimum wage.

This case highlights the intense pressures faced by match officials in high-stakes domestic competitions like the Paceña Cup. The lack of immediate confirmation from the federation suggests a thorough internal review is currently underway. Authorities are likely assessing video evidence and witness statements before announcing any public disciplinary measures to the wider football community.

Martinez emphasized in a social media statement that his intention was to put the episode behind him. He wrote that nothing should overshadow the team's extraordinary season and their effort on the field. He remained available to competent authorities for any necessary clarifications while hoping to prevent the situation from generating more problems for the club.