University students in El Alto host guinea pig festivals to promote cuy meat's nutritional value. Races and contests celebrate this traditional Andean livestock species and its economic potential for local households.

University students in El Alto, Bolivia, successfully organized a vibrant festival on Friday, November 20, 2026, to celebrate the cuy, or domesticated guinea pig. The event in the high-altitude city highlighted the rodent's enduring nutritional and economic importance to local households and rural communities.

The Public University of El Alto hosted the gathering to honor a species that was domesticated thousands of years ago in the Andes region. Students and local farmers gathered to promote the animal's dietary value through a series of competitive categories designed to restore pride in this traditional livestock.

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Participants showcased their animals in elaborate outfits during a runway show. Marisol Callisaya posed with her guinea pig dressed as a miner, while Bianca Rodriguez presented her animal in traditional chola attire. These visual displays blended modern entertainment with deep-rooted Andean cultural traditions.

Competition results highlighted the quality of local breeding efforts. A cuy weighing 2.5 kilograms from El Alto's Kallutaca farm won the prize for the heaviest animal. Another participant from a different farm finished first in the speed race, demonstrating the vitality and diversity of the local stock.

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César Quispe, an instructor in the animal science program, emphasized the historical significance of the cuy. He noted that ancestors raised guinea pigs for centuries for food and rituals, considering the animal sacred and using it in ceremonies and as a primary food source.

Quispe explained that the decline in raising guinea pigs began during the colonial era as other meats gained favor. He stated that the meat possesses high nutritional value and low fat content, making it a healthy dietary choice that was once central to communal celebrations and hospitality.

Despite its historical prominence, per capita consumption in Bolivia remains low today. Indigenous people still use the meat in traditional medicine to cleanse the body or detect ailments and energy imbalances. The animal was also used in offerings to Pachamama, or Mother Earth.

The festival featured a food court offering various traditional dishes, including roasted and baked cuys. The menu also included skewers, burgers, and sausages made from the rodent's meat, aiming to encourage modern consumption habits.

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Quispe argued that these events seek to encourage consumption and breeding by presenting the animal as a promising source of income. He noted that reviving interest in the cuy supports rural families and preserves a vital aspect of Bolivian heritage.

These competitions serve to restore pride in a traditional livestock species that has seen diminishing popularity in modern Bolivian society. The university program aims to bridge the gap between ancient agricultural practices and contemporary economic needs.

The event brought together students and farmers to discuss the future of cuy farming in the Andes. By highlighting the animal's resilience and cultural value, organizers hope to stimulate a renewed interest in raising guinea pigs.

The festival underscores the ongoing efforts to keep indigenous traditions alive in a rapidly changing world. University students played a key role in organizing the event, showing a new generation's engagement with their cultural roots.