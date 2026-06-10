Bolivia Charges Labor Leaders With Terrorism Amid Crackdown on Protests and General Strike

Bolivian authorities have filed terrorism charges against top labor federation leaders, escalating a crackdown on nationwide protests and a general strike that has paralyzed the country with road blockades and mass marches. The government's move to criminalize protest leaders as terrorists has drawn fierce criticism from unions and indigenous groups, who accuse President Rodrigo Paz of betraying the social movements that brought him to power.

Bolivia n authorities have charged Mario Argollo, executive secretary of the Central Obrera Bolivia na ( COB ), with public instigation to commit crimes and terrorism. The move follows weeks of widespread protests and a general strike declared by the labor federation on May 1.

Argollo, a key labor leader, stated that the government responds with militarization and repression instead of listening to the people, and that they are trying to silence leaders with criminal charges. The public prosecutor has also issued an arrest order for Justino Apaza Callisaya, a leader of the Federation of Neighborhood Councils of La Paz (FEJUVE), and is investigating several other individuals.

The protests, which have included road blockades across the country, demand the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz, higher wages, and an end to economic crisis conditions after his administration eliminated a fuel subsidy. Demonstrators have marched for days from their communities to La Paz, where riot police using tear gas confronted thousands on Monday. Injuries were reported as police and military forces attempted to break the blockades.

The government, backed by statements supporting efforts to restore order, has escalated its response by framing parts of the strike movement as potential terrorism and organized criminal activity rather than mere civil unrest. COB has declared that no repression will stop their fight for sovereignty and rights. Critics, including a former Aymara mayor, accuse the Paz administration of betraying its social movement and indigenous base, which helped bring it to power, by using state institutions to target its former allies.

The crackdown has drawn condemnation from rights groups and highlighted the deepening conflict between the government and powerful social organizations





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Bolivia Protest Labor Union Terrorism Charges General Strike COB Rodrigo Paz Repression Road Blockades Indigenous Rights

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