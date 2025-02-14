Bolingbrook Residents Fight Sky-High Water Bills

Bolingbrook homeowners are facing exorbitant water bills following a rate hike by Illinois American Water. Some residents allege the bills have skyrocketed beyond the company's stated average increase, forcing them to consider moving. Residents and local officials are demanding answers and exploring solutions, including potential public takeover of the water utility.

Some Bolingbrook homeowners are facing sky-high water bills that are forcing them to consider moving out of the southwest suburb. The dramatic increase follows a rate hike from Illinois American Water, a private utility company. While the company states that the 'typical customer' may see an increase of about $21 per bill, numerous customers have contacted CBS News Chicago Investigators, reporting bill jumps significantly exceeding that amount.

Longtime Bolingbrook residents, Ron and Jeanette Ginocchio, shared their plight. Ron stated that his water bill surged from $79 a couple of months ago to $112, adding, 'I've lived out here for 62 years, and this is just terrible.' Jeanette, echoing Ron's sentiment, said, 'I'm on a fixed income, and this is just unbearable. I don't want to move, but I can't keep up paying these kind of bills.' Brandy Adcock received a shocking $713 bill. While a hidden leak accounted for a $234 water usage charge, the additional $400 in fees came as a complete surprise. Adcock expressed her concern, stating, 'You got too many people that are already teetering on the fine line already between making it and not making it, and this is a death blow is really what it is.'Dozens of residents have reached out, citing unexplained usage increases and new fees that have propelled their bills to astronomical levels. These residents have also contacted Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, who shared their frustration. Alexander-Basta stated, 'The numbers are just not adding up, the charges are astronomical, and the residents can't avoid it.' Mayor Alexander-Basta revealed that the village has filed an appeal with the Illinois Commerce Commission. Illinois American Water claims the rate hike is essential to fund much-needed infrastructure improvements. However, Mayor Alexander-Basta and Illinois State Sen. Rachel Ventura (D-Joliet) propose a solution: bringing the utility under village control. Ventura commented, 'I also filed a bill this year, Senate Bill 1513, to help Bolingbrook take over the water back from a private entity into the public hands of the city.' She further emphasized the need for public ownership, stating, 'People need water. People need electricity. So to allow privatized companies to take advantage of a need, and to constantly increase the rates, is just something that's not palatable.' Illinois American Water maintains that their rates are calculated based on the real cost of providing water and wastewater services, as approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission.





