Bold Predictions: Tennessee Football vs. Texas A&M

The Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game is slated for the regularly scheduled kickoff time, and the game is inching closer. Ahead of kickoff, the staff shared their bo

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop warm-ups before a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect"The Tennessee Volunteers can expect a close game, especially after all of the adversity that they have faced.

I believe that this week will be one to remember if you are a fan of the Vols, as I think there will be a lot of negatives, but they still get it done in a memorable way. I believe that Cooper Ranvier kicks a game-winning field goal after the Vols move down the field, while the game is tied. This is going to be a big moment, and a breath of fresh air once it goes in," Sisk said.

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"The Tennessee defense records at least 5 sacks and forces 3 turnovers in the game," Dowden said.will play sound football despite all of the distractions and adversity this week . This is where Tennessee really shows it’s built for this. Forget what the betting lines say, give me a convincing Vols’ win," Mays said.

Josh Greer: DeSean Bishop Finishes With 125+ and 2+ Touchdowns, the Defense Finishes With 5=Sacks and 2+ Turnovers "DeSean Bishop rushes for 125+ yards and two touchdowns, while Tennessee's defense records five sacks and forces two turnovers. The Vols pull away in the fourth quarter to secure another important victory," Greer said. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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"DeSean Bishop has been the best running back in the SEC this season and has started to get recognition for the Heisman. He continues his dominance and pours it on against the Aggies to really stake his claim for the prestigious trophy. The Vols' offense relies on their stud once again," Passons said.

"Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has struggled with turnovers this season, throwing eight interceptions through 9 games. If the Tennessee Volunteers defense can continue to pressure the quarterback at the rate they have so far this season, then the Vols should be able to force Reed into rushed decisions and force game-changing turnovers," Elrod said. Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew.

Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.