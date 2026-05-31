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Bol Foods Protein Thai Green Curry: A Nutritious Plant-Based Ready Meal Review

Food & Nutrition News

Bol Foods Protein Thai Green Curry: A Nutritious Plant-Based Ready Meal Review
Bol FoodsPlant-Based Ready MealsProtein Thai Green Curry
📆5/31/2026 12:00 AM
📰DailyMail
32 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 33% · Publisher: 68%

A detailed review of Bol Foods' plant-powered ready meals, focusing on the Protein Thai Green Curry's nutritional profile, ingredient quality, and suitability as a healthy convenience option.

Bol Foods , founded in 2015 by former professional snowboarder and ex-Innocent Drinks director Paul Brown, specializes in plant-based ready meals , soups, and shakes designed for quick, nutritious meals.

Their Protein Thai Green Curry offers 45% of the recommended daily protein intake from lentils, edamame, and tofu, with 545 calories per pot. However, it also contains 32% of the daily salt allowance. Nutritionist Rob Hobson praises its 22g of fiber, whole-food ingredients like spinach and sweet potato, and moderate saturated fat from coconut cream, calling it a healthy convenience option despite the salt content.

The verdict highlights its nutritional benefits and satiety, though caution is advised for those consuming multiple instant snacks daily. Ratings are provided but not specified in the excerpt

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

Bol Foods Plant-Based Ready Meals Protein Thai Green Curry Nutritional Review Healthy Convenience Food

 

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