Bol Foods Plant-Based Protein Meal Offers Nutritious Convenience with High Salt Warning

An evaluation of Bol Foods' Protein Thai Green Curry ready meal, highlighting its high plant protein and fiber content, moderate calories, but significant salt level, with expert nutritionist endorsement as a healthy convenience option.

Bol Foods , founded in 2015 by former professional snowboarder and ex-Innocent Drinks director Paul Brown, specializes in plant-based ready meal s, soups, and shakes designed for quick, nutritious eating.

Their Protein Thai Green Curry ready meal offers 45% of the recommended daily protein intake, largely from lentils, edamame beans, and tofu, and contains 545 calories, which is moderate compared to typical takeaway options. However, it also delivers 32% of the daily salt allowance, a factor to consider.

Nutritionist Rob Hobson praises the meal for its high plant protein, 22g of fiber per pot, and use of recognizable whole foods like spinach and sweet potato, noting moderate saturated fat from coconut cream but overall deeming it a genuinely healthy convenience option. The verdict highlights it as a strong choice for a filling, nutritious instant meal, though salt intake should be monitored if consuming multiple convenience foods daily.

The product receives a positive rating for balancing speed, nutrition, and ingredient quality





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