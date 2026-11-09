Bojangles expanding its footprint with 20 new locations planned for Las Vegas metro

Bojangles is widening its presence in the restaurant industry as the company plans to roll out new locations in the Las Vegas metropolitan market.

FILE-Bojangles' signage is seen on a placemat displayed with fried chicken arranged for a photograph at a fast food restaurant in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In October, the restaurant chain opened a new location on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bojangles is planning to open additional restaurant locations across the Las Vegas metropolitan area, partnering with regional franchisees to build out a footprint of up to 20 planned stores. This announcement comes after the restaurant chain recently opened a new restaurant featuring a full-service bar on the popular Las Vegas strip on Oct. 7. LV Petroleum, the restaurant chain's Las Vegas franchisee, has 20 Bojangles locations being developed for the Las Vegas market, FOX News reported, citing Nation's Restaurant News.

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"We are ecstatic about adding another Bojangles to the Vegas Strip and bringing our unique Southern charm to this location," Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of LV Petroleum, said in a statement obtained by FOX News. The Charlotte-based restaurant chain has a menu centered on Southern classics like fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea, among others. Over the years, Bojangles has expanded its business operations with 890 restaurants in 24 states, including Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas and New York.

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Last year, the company opened 43 new restaurants across the country, FOX News noted, citing QSR Magazine. Information for this story was provided by FOX News, which cites a statement from the senior vice president of LV Petroleum regarding the new Bojangles locations coming to Las Vegas. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.