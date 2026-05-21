Bojangles Enters EV Charging Market with First Fast Charging Station in Savannah

Bojangles, the beloved Southern food brand, has expanded its offerings to include fast charging for electric vehicles, with its first station now open in Savannah, Georgia. The chain plans to install multiple DC fast chargers and Level 2 AC chargers at its various franchises across the US. With the introduction of its EV charging station, Bojangles aims to transform stops into relaxing experiences for customers, combining food and beverages with convenient EV charging. Bojangles launched its EV charging initiative in collaboration with Energy and Environmental Design Services and XLR8 America.

Bojangles , the iconic Southern food brand, has opened its first fast charging station for electric vehicles in Savannah, Georgia, with multiple stations in the works.

The chain plans to install Level 2 AC chargers and DC fast chargers at various franchises in the US to capitalize on growing demand for EV charging. With the introduction of its EV charging station, Bojangles aims to redefine the stopping experience for customers, transforming stops into opportunities for relaxation, refueling, and enjoying its signature food and beverages.

The chain's first station in Savannah features a pair of XCharge C7 DC fast chargers offering four ports, including CCS1 and NACS-compatible outlets. Bojangles has partnered with Energy and Environmental Design Services and XLR8 America to develop, install, and maintain its growing EV infrastructure, with a goal of achieving an uptime of over 97% for its current and upcoming chargers





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Bojangles EV Charging Fast Charging Stations Energy And Environmental Design Services XLR8 America

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