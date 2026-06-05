‘Bojack’ Creator on His New Netflix Show: No Talking Animals, Lots of Kvetching Humans

Animating ‘Long Story Short’ afforded Raphael Bob-Waksberg the freedom to tell hilarious — and sometimes haunting — tales of a Jewish clan’s shifting dynamics.

When creating Long Story Short, Bob-Waksberg found himself asking, “What do I feel like I can’t help but pass on to my children? ”’s eyes, creatives have only just scratched the surface of what types of stories can be told in the animated television space.

, Bob-Waksberg’s no stranger to subverting expectations when it comes to animation and humor. Since the critically acclaimed show ended in 2020, the writer and comedian has experienced some major life changes — chief among them becoming a father of two — that, at least partly, influenced his latest Netflix offering,BoJack Horseman and thinking a lot about what I received from my parents and what I want to pass on to my children — what do I feel like I can’t help but pass on to my children?

” Bob-Waksberg tellsRather than simply opine, the showrunner opted to make “something productive” of his ponderings, infusing them into the series, which centers on a middle-class Jewish family: the Schwooper siblings and their parents, social worker Naomi Schwartz and math professor Elliot Cooper , who combined their last names to create the children’s unique surname. Ben Feldman voices the eldest son, Avi; Abbi Jacobson plays the middle child, Shira; and Max Greenfield is the voice of the youngest of the bunch, Yoshi.

“I’m never aware of just how personal I’m being with any of my writing, so I have no idea what this says about me specifically or personally,” says Bob-Waksberg, “but I was very much interested in a long history of family and what it does to a person. ” employs nonlinear storytelling to explore the way a family’s relationship changes over time — the use of animation eliminating any potential issues with continuity.

“We could be very specific with our visuals and have characters age and de-age without having to worry about whether prosthetics look fake,” explains Bob-Waksberg. “We don’t have to have a home base that we’re flashing back or flashing forward from. It feels more like the characters are just the characters. They’re not an actor aging themselves up or aging themselves down.

” As such, the show covers several different eras in each episode — often the ’90s, 2010s and 2020s — even going as far back as the 1950s to uncover overbearing matriarch Naomi’s self-centered origins as a child. In addition to visual freedom, jumping through time allowed the writers to tackle weightier topics like grief, for example.

In episode four, “Shira Can’t Cook,” the Schwoopers’ daughter attempts to make knishes like her mom used to for a school potluck, her struggle in the kitchen exemplifying a deep-seated, ongoing need to gain her mother’s approval even after her death in 2020 from COVID-19 — something Shira resented when Naomi was alive.

“Part of is also the shared trauma — and the trauma from multiple perspectives — of what being in this family has done to you,” says Bob-Waksberg. Still, comedy remains at the forefront of the 25-minute episodes, like in “The Intervention,” when Yoshi’s family confronts him about his secretive behavior, believing he’s addicted to drugs when in reality he’s hiding his conversion to Orthodox Judaism from his conservative Jewish family.

“It was very important to me that the show makes sense all the way through, that we’re not building a mystery puzzle box show or putting in little clues that you wouldn’t really understand until you got to the end,” Bob-Waksberg explains of his approach. “I find, especially in comedy, it can be very frustrating if you feel like you’re only getting half the joke or you’re getting a punchline that’s not going to be funny until you hear the setup five episodes later.

” The writers were especially careful when it came to any references to aspects of Jewish identity and customs, making sure the jokes would pay off for the average viewer “even if you don’t know some of the words that are being said because a bunch of it’s cultural, it’s Jewish or it’s Yiddish and it’s never explained,” he adds. , says, “I don’t consider the stuff I do to be niche or cult or inaccessible.

” and other pop culture moments he wasn’t fully aware of at a young age, Bob-Waksberg says a certain level of unawareness with a show’s subject matter only enhances engagement.

“It made me want to look into those things and learn more about it. I felt more cultured by watching it,” he says.

“There’s something kind of nice about being a little kid and sitting on the stairwell and hearing the grown-up party. ” Vince Vaughn Breaks Down His EA Sports History: From ‘Swingers’ to ‘The Breakup’ to ‘Madden NFL 27’Nick Bilton to ‘60 Minutes’ Staff: “Hell of a First Week” But Ready to Move On In “Good Faith”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'A Fundamentally New Threat': Researchers Develop New AI-Powered Worm That Might Be UnstoppableA team of researchers have shown how a self-replicating AI agent can take over a computer network at almost no cost.

Read more »

Cancelled Shonen Jump Creator to Return for New 2026 Series After 2 YearsOne Shonen Jump creator is getting another attempt at success two years after their previous cancellation

Read more »

Facebook’s new AI Creator Assistant wants to be your personal content strategistMeta has launched Creator Assistant, a conversational AI tool built into the Facebook creator dashboard that analyzes your content performance, explains why it worked, and suggests new ideas based on trending content.

Read more »

Chainsaw Man Creator's Most Underrated Show Gets a New ReleaseThe most underrated anime by Chainsaw Man's creator is getting a new official release. Read on to find out more about it.

Read more »