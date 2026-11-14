Boise State to Host ESPN's College GameDay with Fan Festivities and Broadcast

Boise State University will host ESPN's College GameDay on November 14, offering free public access with specific guidelines for parking,activities and fan beHavior.

Event Overview and Broadcast Details

Fan Experience and Ground Logistics

Boise State University is preparing to host ESPN 's College GameDay Built by The Home Depot on Saturday, November 14 . The event will serve as a focal point for showcasing the unique traditions of Bronco Nation to a national audience. the live broadcast is scheduled to begin early in the morning, with television segments starting around five thirty in the morning and the main program airing from seven to ten in the mountain time zone. This appearance marks a significant moment for the university and its athletic departmeNt, offering fans an opportunity to engage with one of college football's most prominent pre-game shows. The show typically travels to various campuses throughout the season,selecting locations based on competitive matchups and local rivalries. Its return to Boise highlights the town's robust reputation within the collegiate sports community.

Attendance at the event is free and open to the public, requiring no tickets or advance registration. However, the experience is governed by strict guidelines designed to ensure safety and order. Fans are permitted to enter DeChevrieux Field through the North, West, and East entries, where general admission areas outside The Pit will be available. To maintain line integrity, each individual must be present to hold their location,and holding spots for absent persons is prohibited. Additionally, sleeping or lying down in line is not allowed. Camping equipment, including tents and sleeping bags,is strictly forbidden on Boise State property, though small blankets are permitted. Early November weather in Boise can be cold and rainy,so attendees are strongly advised to dress in warm layers and bring waterproof outer layers such as ponchos or umbrellas.

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For those arriving early, the first fifty fans in line will receive exclusive prize packs. While the front-row pit and these rewards are limited to early arrivals, fans arriving later are still welcome to join the festivities. Inside the stadium,large bags, backpacks, and personal seating like chairs or stools aren't allowed. A designated area is provided for leaving larger items, but attendees should note that this area is unsecured and Boise State assumes no responsibility for lost or stolen property. Food and beverages will be provided by various partners including Albertsons, Chartwells, and Taco Bell, with supplies available while they last. Alcohol remains prohibited throughout the event. The Blue and Orange Store will also be on site to sell merchandise.

Entertainment and Interactive Activities

The event features several interactive components designed to enhance fan engagement. A notable attraction is a replica facade of the GameDay Bus created by The Home Depot, aligning with thier marketing campaign. Fans can step inside to take photos and share the experience with friends. Another key activity is Pat McAfee's Kicking Is Easy Contest. Eligible fans aged eighteen and older can enter for a chance to kick a thirty-three-yard field goal by obtaining a raffle ticket. Three hundred tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis before the show begins, though current and former collegiate athletes are ineligible to participate. A physical identification card is required to enter this contest. Fans in the pit are encouraged to wear school colors and display numbered wristbands, adhering to all ESPN security protocols.

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Parking, Transportation, and Sign Policies

Parking on campus will be limited due to concurrent volleyball and football games. Public parking opens at two in the morning at designated locations including the Lincoln Avenue Garage,Brady Street Garage, and the Grant East and West lots. The cost is twenty dollars per space for the day, which includes access for the football game. Season pass holders for the east or west lots may use their designated areas starting at two in the morning. Accessible parking is available on a first-come basis in the Lincoln Avenue Garage for those with valid placards. A free wheelchair-accessible shuttle will operate from the Lincoln Avenue Garage starting at two in the morning. Street closures will be in effect on Manitou Avenue and Grant Avenue between Belmont Street and University Drive from midnight Saturday until the game ends.

Sign policies are strictly enforced to maintain a family-friendly environment. No vulgar, political, religious, or domain-name signs are permitted. Signs in the pit cannot be on poles or oversized. All signs are inspected upon entry, and non-compliant items will be removed. in the pit, additional items such as bags, food, drinks, pens, pencils,and markers are prohibited. Throwing objects is also strictly banned. for fans unable to attend in person,the broadcast will be available on ESPN and ESPNU at nine in the morning eastern time, as well as through streaming on the ESPN App and Disney+. digital pre-shows will also be available on various social media platforms starting at eight thirty in the morning eastern moment.