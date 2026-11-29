Coming off a disastrous home loss to San Diego State, Boise State regrouped nicely on Saturday with a 49-28 Pac-12 flex week road victory over Colorado State.

Despite the win, the Broncos suffered another setback in the Week 13 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday. Boise State, which will get a home rematch with San Diego State in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game, dropped two spots to No. 23 in the latest Coaches Poll.

The Broncos tumbled to No. 21 in last week’s poll after the San Diego State loss. Conference USA leader Liberty fell out of the top 25 after routing Missouri State over the weekend, 52-29. The Flames entered last week’s poll at No. 24. Six Group of Six teams were in the others receiving votes category: Liberty , UTSA , New Mexico , Toledo , North Dakota State and Air Force .

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The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff. The next set of CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday. No Group of Six teams were included in last week’s CFP rankings. After stumbling into a 14-0 deficit at Colorado State, Boise State found its footing to secure a runaway win on Saturday.