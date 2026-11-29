Following a dreadful start, Boise State rallied on Saturday for a 49-28 Pac-12 flex week road victory over Colorado State. The Broncos (10-2, 6-1), who will hos

The Broncos , who will host San Diego State in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, fell into an immediate 14-0 hole against the Rams .

Boise State regrouped to take a 28-21 lead into halftime and put the game away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns at Canvas Stadium. Head coach Spencer Danielson was happy with the way Boise State rallied back, but acknowledged that the slow start was unacceptable.

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“It wasn’t what we wanted to do,” Danielson said in his postgame radio interview. “We just have to execute better. ” Dylan Riley led the way with 18 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. It was Riley’s seventh 100-yard game of the season.