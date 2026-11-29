Boise State’s College Football Playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy as the Broncos hold a slim 28-21 halftime lead on Colorado State in Saturday’s Pac-12 flex

College Football Playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy as the Broncos hold a slim 28-21 halftime lead on Colorado State in Saturday’s Pac-12 flex week game.

The Rams received the opening kickoff and faced minimal resistance during a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown march. Hauss Hejny finished off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run before a sparse crowd at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State then went with a surprise onside kick, which was recovered by kicker Cavan Craig. The Rams only needed six plays to go 59 yards, seizing a quick 14-0 lead on a Durell Robinson two-yard carry.

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After Dylan Riley got the Broncos on the board with a 16-yard touchdown burst, Colorado State answered with another quick-strike touchdown. Hejny finished it off with a 24-yard TD throw to Jackson Harper.