The Boise State men’s basketball team snapped a two-game skid on Tuesday with an 88-71 non-conference victory over in-state rival Idaho State. The Broncos (4-2

men’s basketball team snapped a two-game skid on Tuesday with an 88-71 non-conference victory over in-state rival Idaho State. The Broncos raced out to a 48-32 halftime lead and never trailed against the Bengals , who were coming off an impressive home win over South Dakota State.

Spencer Ahrens paced the balanced Boise State attack with 22 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists.

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“Spencer was playing great,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said during his postgame radio interview. “One of his better defensive games, one of his better rebounding games. ” Damari Wheeler-Thomas wasn’t far behind with 21 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals. The Broncos were shorthanded on Tuesday without reserve guard Julian Bowie, who sat out due to an ankle injury.

Rice said Bowie will be back for the upcoming Snake River Invitational. Rice also shortened the rotation against Idaho State and didn’t play regular reserves Ethan Lathan and Jerquarius Stanback.

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“Those guys were doing a great job, so I kept pretty tight tonight,” Rice said. “There was a little fatigue, but I think sometimes that’s good to let them play through that. A game like that can really help us. … When you’re down this many guys that we were down, it was a good win.

” Nathan Amoran led the Bengals with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists but had five turnovers. Idaho State turned the ball over 19 times in the loss to Boise State’s six. The Broncos had 30 points off turnovers.

“That was the difference from the other game,” Rice said. “We converted those and we ran really well. ” Prior to Tuesday’s game, Boise State had suffered back-to-back non-competitive losses to Nebraska and Sam Houston . RiceThe Broncos will get a short Thanksgiving break before hosting the four-team Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

The three-day event will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday with Drake, North Dakota State, North Texas and the Broncos. Boise State’s first game at the Snake River Invitational will be against Drake on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time.

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“They get to play a lot of basketball,” Rice said. “We’re going to need everybody. ”