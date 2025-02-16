Boise State Looks to Continue Surge Against SDSU

Boise State basketball takes on San Diego State in a crucial Mountain West Conference matchup. The Broncos are coming off a strong performance and aim to pull even with the Aztecs in the conference standings.

SDSU leads 19-13 but Boise State has won six of the last eight meetings, including two of the last three at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs won 76-68 in Boise on Jan. 4. It’s probably too early, and too simplistic, to call this an elimination game for the Mountain West’s third (and likely final) at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. But the Broncos have been surging in recent weeks and the Aztecs fading, and a Broncos win could pull them even.

Jared Coleman-Jones returned to the starting lineup in Tuesday’s 69-66 squeaker at San Jose State and responded with nine points in the second half. He practiced the last two days with a bandage over his right eye that was cut open when he was aggressively stripped of the ball with 37 seconds left (and the officials swallowed their whistles). Miles Byrd sprained his right (non-shooting) thumb Tuesday and has it wrapped. With the win, the Aztecs are now 37-4 in their last 41 games following a loss. They have had scoring runs of 10-0 or greater 11 times this season and are undefeated in those games. Since 2020-21, they are 74-8 when they have one. In the win at Boise State, Byrd had 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting, but the big revelation was freshman Taj DeGourville, who had 13 points – many of them in key moments down the stretch. Magoon Gwath, who is averaging close to a double-double in his last five games, had only four points and four rebounds in 26 minutes.They are 9-0 against teams below them in the Mountain West standings, and 0-4 against the four teams tied or above them (SDSU, Colorado State, Utah State and New Mexico). This starts a key stretch that will determine their postseason fate. After the Aztecs, they play New Mexico (13-1), at Nevada and Utah State (12-2). Boise State, SDSU and Colorado State are all tied for third at 9-4, with a 2½-game cushion to sixth. Since the 2015-16 season, Boise State and SDSU are the only two Mountain West teams with winning road records in conference play. The Broncos have allowed 62 or fewer points in their last four games and are 10-0 on the season when they do so. San Jose State transfer point guard Alvaro Cardenas from Spain is one assist shy of tying the school season record of 165, held by Canyon Hills High alum La’Shard Anderson. Senior forward Tyson Degenhart is second in the Mountain West in scoring (17.8) and eighth in rebounding (6.0). He needs 156 points to pass Tanoka Beard as the all-time leader in Boise State history. The game matches the conference’s top offensive rebounding team (SDSU) against its top defensive rebounding team (Boise State). In the first meeting, the Aztecs collected 15 offensive boards that they converted into 21 points. The Broncos are 44th in Kenpom but projected as 3-point underdogs





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boise State Broncos San Diego State Aztecs Mountain West Conference NCAA Tournament Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What head coach Leon Rice said after Boise State rallies, falls short at Colorado StateRams win 75-72 on late 3-pointer

Read more »

Clifford scores 20, Lake hits winner lead Colorado State past Boise State, 75-72Nique Clifford scored 20 points to lead the Colorado State Rams and Jalen Lake knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining as the Rams took down the Boise State Broncos 75-72 on Wednesday night. The Rams are now 12-7 on the season, while the Broncos fell to 13-7.

Read more »

Boise State Cruises Past Fresno State 82-60Andrew Meadow led Boise State with 20 points as the Broncos defeated Fresno State 82-60 on Saturday night. Meadow shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Read more »

Degenhart scores 22 as Boise State downs San Jose State 79-52Led by Tyson Degenhart's 22 points, the Boise State Broncos defeated the San Jose State Spartans 79-52

Read more »

Joseph scores 16, New Mexico takes down Boise State 84-65Led by Nelly Junior Joseph's 16 points, the New Mexico Lobos defeated the Boise State Broncos 84-65

Read more »

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Mocked to Denver Broncos at No. 20 by The AthleticThis would be one heck of a way to start the 2025 NFL draft for the Denver Broncos.

Read more »