Despite picking up a 49-28 victory over Colorado State during Pac-12 flex week, Boise State dropped two spots to No. 23 in the Week 13 Coaches Poll, which was r

The Week 13 AP Poll was also unveiled on Sunday, and the Broncos slipped from No. 22 to No. 23. For the second straight week, Liberty led the way among Group of Six teams in the AP Poll at No. 22.

The Flames will host Jacksonville State on Friday in the CUSA championship game. Six other Group of Six teams were in the others receiving votes category: New Mexico , UTSA , Toledo , North Dakota State , Jacksonville State and Buffalo . No Group of Six teams were included in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The next set of rankings will be released at 5 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday.

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The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff. The Broncos fell into an early 14-0 hole at Colorado State but ripped off four straight touchdowns to take a 28-21 halftime lead. Boise State pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a runaway win.