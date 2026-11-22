Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson discusses player availability and health as the Broncos prepare to face San Diego State in a game with Pac-12 title game implications.

Starting left guard Carson Rasmussen was the lone Bronco listed on the team’s final Week 12 player availability report, which was released on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Broncos and Aztecs is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Mountain time. San Diego State can clinch a Pac-12 title game berth with a victory while Boise State has already locked down home-field advantage for the championship. On Thursday, head coach Spencer Danielson said it was “awesome” to have so many guys available to play in late November.

Also read Boise State class of 2027 commit to visit SEC power this weekend

“Our strength coach, coach Hilgart, has done a phenomenal job with our players,” Danielson told local media on Thursday. “Our trainers, Jeremy Busch and his staff, do a great job. We are urgent to get guys back, get guys healthy and get guys on the field. … I really, truly believe we have the best strength coach in the country.

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“And I think a lot of it is the grind that we do year-round. You have to get guys ready to play. Injuries happen in college football, right? And we’ve had years where we’ve done a lot of similar things and more guys get hurt.

I don’t have that answer. But really proud of our players being able to fight through and play, and I give our staff a ton of credit. ” Danielson said that several players—including starting quarterback Maddux Madsen—are not at 100 percent but are still able to practice and play.

“We’ve got a lot of guys banged up, but I don’t do smoke and mirrors with the injury report,” Danielson said. “Maybe I should more. If guys are ready to play, they’re going to play. If they’re not, we’re going to put them as doubtful or out and work that process.

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” After missing the Colorado State game due to an undisclosed lower-body injury, Madsen returned to the lineup last week against Oregon State and threw for a For the season, Madsen has completed 171 of 254 passes for 2,052 yards with 22 total touchdowns and one interception. Sire Gaines was also back and led the team with 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Gaines has missed four games this season due to multiple injuries but had no injury designation this week. Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.