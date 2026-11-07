Boiling Orange Peels With Cinnamon Is Taking Over TikTok, & Here’s What It Actually Does for Your Home

Discover why TikTok's simmer pot trend of boiling orange peels and cinnamon sticks is taking over, creating cozy scents without purifying the air.

for “Boiling Cinnamon Sticks and Orange Peels for Smell” currently features roughly 4.3 million posts, which is a lot of people standing over a saucepan in a.

The appeal is pretty straightforward: simmer pots are cheap, nostalgic, easy, and they look like the kind of thing a woman with a linen apron and a very calm life would do. It’s all veryThe simmer pot trend itself is simple. You simmer orange peels and cinnamon sticks, sometimes with cloves, apples, or cranberries, in a pot of water, and yourimmediately transforms itself into a fragrant candle store. The “right” part is the smell.

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The “wrong” part is the implication, lurking in a lot of captions, that this is some kind of natural air cleaner.puts it, “A simmer pot perfumes the air; it doesn’t clean it. ” Despite what TikTok may tell you, it won’t remove dust, smoke particles, or germs from your home. It’s an enjoyable, but it doesn’t provide any kind of air filtration or disinfection.

Two French agencies dedicated to indoor air quality, OQAI and ANSES, toldThere are several ways to “purify” or “clean” the air in your home; simmer pots just aren’t one of them. According to the, you can improve the air quality of your home by reducing the number of pollutants entering your home, ensuring there is adequate ventilation, and using filtration systems to remove pollutants from the air.

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But just because they don’t purify the air in your home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make one. After all, who doesn’t love a cozy-smelling home? , a naturally occurring terpene hydrocarbon. Limonene evaporates easily into the air and carries a pungent, citrus aroma as it moves through your home.

Cinnamon’s scent comes from something called, an organic compound that gives cinnamon its famous warm and slightly spicy aroma . According to the, cinnamaldehyde makes up about 68 percent of the oil in cinnamon bark, so when you add it to a simmer pot, you’re getting a big ‘ol dose of that pungent, woody, spicy bouquet.

While there is no shortage of ways to make a simmer pot, here’s the popular TikTok-style method, which is refreshingly low-stakes and pretty much fail-proof. Cover with water and simmer on low, not a rolling boil, just a gentle simmer. The Best Kitchen Scents You’ll see tons of variations online, and we highly recommend trying them all. Some add cloves, vanilla extract, apples, cranberries, or even pine needles.

Basically, if it smells good, you can toss it in a simmer pot. Just don’t let that inviting aroma get youcarried away. While these smell amazing, the mixture is not meant to be consumed. It’s purely for scenting your house.

A simmer pot will typically last between three and five hours before the scent begins to fade. You’ll probably need to add water every 30-45 minutes. Bloggers generally advise against reusing the same simmered peels in a new batch, noting that fresh ingredients usually have the best effect. Cinnamon sticks can sometimes get a second round, but you’ll likely have to use fresh orange peels each time.

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One of the most common phrases you’ll hear floating around TikTok is that the ingredients contain antimicrobial properties. And they’re not technically wrong, but the statement needs some context. According to thehave shown antimicrobial activity against certain bacteria in laboratory and food-industry studies. That is a different claim from saying your stovetop is freshening or purifying indoor air.

The methods used in those studies aren’t the same ones you’ll be using when you create a simmer pot, so you can’t expect the same results. Similarly, D-limonene has GRAS status as a flavoring or food preservative agent and has been studied in the lab for anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-bacterial properties (like inThe simple simmer pot is a quick, nostalgic, and cozy way to make your home smell festive for the price of some oranges and a couple of cinnamon sticks.

Enjoy it for the fragrant delight it is, just don’t mistake it for something consumable, or something that can clean or purify your home in any way. Keep it at a low simmer for the best scent, and know that the fragrance will last approximately 3-5 hours, with the scent dying off an hour or two after you turn off the heat.

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