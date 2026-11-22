Nassau County officials have lifted the boil-water order for the City of Long Beach after E. coli was detected in the water supply. While the order is officially over, health experts advise residents to run cold water for five minutes and continue using boiled or bottled water for drinking and toothbrushing until further notice.

A boil water order has been lifted on Long Island, but there are still concerns about the water safety after an E. Coli scare. Gus Rosendale reports.

Boil-water order issued for the City of Long Beach last week after E. coli was detected has been liftedWhile most strains of E. coli are considered harmless, others can make people sick, the CDC sayswas detected in the water supply in the City of Long Beach, Long Island, Friday, prompting a boil-water order to be issued. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the detection of theThe City of Long Beach Water System in consultation with the county's Department of Health was investigating the case to determine the source of the contamination.

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According to officials, Long Beach immediately raised the level of chlorine and flushed out the entire water system. However, county health officials recommend all residents to run cold water for at least five minutes from each faucet before use. The boil-water order remained in place until all water samples indicate the water is free of bacteria and safe for consumption. Residents and those visiting Long Beach were urged to only consume boiled or bottled water until further notice.

"The only water that should be consumed in the City of Long Beach is boiled or bottled water -- even if you are brushing your teeth," Curran said following the detection. "Baths are OK but if you are washing your hands before cooking, we recommend boiled or bottled water. If you are washing a baby that tends to ingest water -- boiled or bottled water for that as well.

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", are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. However, when ingested they could make people sick, at times severely. can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia and other illnesses, sometimes even death. Symptoms vary for each person, according to the CDC, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea , and vomiting. Some people may have a fever.

Although, most people get better within 5 to 7 days, some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening, according to the CDC.