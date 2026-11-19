City officials said low water pressure was caused by a low valve in the water distribution system that was temporarily out of service.

Residents in Jersey Village are under a boil water notice after low water pressure was reported Wednesday, according to city officials. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the notice at around 10:15 p.m. According to the city, a closed valve in the water distribution system that was temporarily offline caused the water pressure to lessen in the city.

Officials said the valve was closed during a scheduled rehabilitation project by the West Road Water Plant. Water pressure did not fall below the minimum level to require the notice, but TCEQ said the boil notice was a precaution. ABC13 sent a crew out to the area on Thursday and found a Starbucks coffee shop with a "closed" sign and a taco shop nearby boiling water.

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Officials said that children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems should follow these directions: "Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Bring the water to a vigorous rolling boil, then boil for two minutes. Instead of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking or human consumption. "Texas set to execute Reinaldo Dennes for Houston jeweler's 1996 murder