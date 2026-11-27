A boil water advisory remains in effect Friday afternoon for roughly 18,000 customer accounts in parts of upper West Philadelphia, with water testing results expected to determine if it can be lifted Saturday morning.

Boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of West Philadelphia; results expected Saturday morning A boil water advisory remains in effect as of 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, for roughly 18,000 customer accounts across parts of upper West Philadelphia following a Thanksgiving pumping station power outage.

The Philadelphia Water Department is awaiting results from two rounds of water quality testing collected 12 hours apart, with the second set of results expected late Saturday morning. Impacted residents in ZIP code 19151 and parts of 19131 and 19139 must continue boiling tap water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A boil water advisory remains in effect Friday afternoon for roughly 18,000 customer accounts in parts of upper West Philadelphia after a Thanksgiving Day power outage caused a drop in water pressure, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. In a 2 p.m. update on Friday, Nov. 27, officials said the advisory will stay in place until at least late Saturday morning while lab staff finish analyzing two rounds of water quality samples.